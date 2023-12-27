Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza are no different from what Hitler did

#Netanyahus #actions #Gaza #Hitler

The war in the Gaza Strip continued in the past day with two hundred air, sea and land attacks against the facilities of the terrorist organization Hamas, MTI reports based on the announcement of the (IDF) spokesperson.

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, from where the Israeli soldiers were shot, terrorists were spotted among the buildings and then killed with the help of the air force. The Israeli shells resulted in additional secondary explosions, indicating that bombs had been planted in the area against IDF soldiers, the spokesman said. This information cannot be verified from an independent source, nor can the following.

According to the IDF, an Israeli unit identified two Palestinian militants entering a vehicle. The terrorists drove to a building used as a weapons warehouse, which the Israelis shot up with planes.

The military spokesman announced the death of three more Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. According to the army, 164 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the ground fighting, and 498 since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

In the West Bank, the raid of the Israeli army continued on Tuesday evening in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near Tul-Karm. The soldiers killed six Palestinians accused of terrorist activities in a firefight, several of them with drones. They did not add that more people were injured in the attack. According to IDF data, more Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the war than in Operation Protective Wall in 2002, which put an end to the second Palestinian intifada, or armed uprising.

Since October 7, at least 290 Palestinians, most of whom, according to the IDF, were engaged in terrorist activities, have been killed in daily anti-terrorist raids. Meanwhile, more than 2,500 Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank, 1,300 of them on charges of belonging to Hamas.

In order to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure, Israeli soldiers destroyed dozens of explosives laboratories and thousands of explosive devices and confiscated hundreds of weapons.

According to Lebanese sources, the Israeli army attacked a house in Bint Jbeil in the south of the country on Tuesday night, where three people lost their lives. The Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah militia also announced an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in al-Kalila, south of Tyre, in which two people were killed.