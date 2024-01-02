Netanyahu’s justice reform package was mowed down in Israel

#Netanyahus #justice #reform #package #mowed #Israel

The majority of constitutional judges decided this way.

The Supreme Court has rejected the judicial reform package in Israel, which previously sparked nationwide protests against the Netanyahu government, the BBC reports. We also reported on the demonstrations several times.

Now, eight of the 15 constitutional judges have decided against the amendment, thus invalidating the reform package. According to the rationale, the law would violate the characteristics of a democratic state.

We previously reported that the justice package would have affected the appointment of judges and narrowed the powers of the Supreme Court, and essentially subordinated a significant part of the justice system to politics. Henceforth, the reform would have resulted in much greater governmental influence in the selection of judges.

