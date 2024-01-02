Netanyahu’s justice reform package was mowed down in Israel

#Netanyahus #justice #reform #package #mowed #Israel

The majority of constitutional judges decided this way.

The Supreme Court has rejected the judicial reform package in Israel, which previously sparked nationwide protests against the Netanyahu government, the BBC reports. We also reported on the demonstrations several times.

Now, eight of the 15 constitutional judges have decided against the amendment, thus invalidating the reform package. According to the rationale, the law would violate the characteristics of a democratic state.

We previously reported that the justice package would have affected the appointment of judges and narrowed the powers of the Supreme Court, and essentially subordinated a significant part of the justice system to politics. Henceforth, the reform would have resulted in much greater governmental influence in the selection of judges.

We wrote about the background of the reform package in detail here:

Also Read:  Air Strike in Gaza Kills 70 People

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Markets expect interest rate cuts in the first half of this year – Executive Digest
Markets expect interest rate cuts in the first half of this year – Executive Digest
Posted on
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall remake is complete. You can get the game for free
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall remake is complete. You can get the game for free
Posted on
Eloise van Oranje shares beautiful photos of her skiing holiday with the Oranjes
Eloise van Oranje shares beautiful photos of her skiing holiday with the Oranjes
Posted on
Piero Quispe’s girlfriend responds to criticism for traveling to Mexico: “I am a good girl”
Piero Quispe’s girlfriend responds to criticism for traveling to Mexico: “I am a good girl”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News