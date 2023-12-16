Netflix bows to censorship and takes inappropriate films offline

Netflix has some of its own rules compared to the major Hollywood studios. For example, there is much less control from the head office over the original Netflix films and series. Now Netflix seems to be deviating from the chosen direction.

According to The Hindu, Netflix has been putting the uncensored versions of Indian films online until now. All uncensored versions of the films have reportedly been removed from the streaming service worldwide. This is evident from several reviews of Indian films.

Censored
Netflix is ​​also available in India and according to The Hindu, the streaming service was the only provider to show films uncensored. Films in India are viewed and edited by the government body Central Board of Film Certification.

Many political references would be removed from the films, especially those about the division of political power. For example, the film Bheed, which is set during the pandemic, was significantly adapted.

Netflix
Netflix decided to release the modified version of Bheed to be put online worldwide, instead of the version delivered by the makers. Now that is applied to all films from India. This would go against Netflix’s policy, according to The Hindu.

Films such as Leo, not to be confused with the current animated film with Adam Sandler, and OMG 2 would also be available in the adapted version on Netflix. Netflix is ​​following the example of services that have been using this policy for years.

Artikel The Hindu
The article from The Hindu goes into more detail about the situation, if you are interested in knowing more about it.

