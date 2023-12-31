Netflix discovers what was not seen about the ‘pique’ Messi-Weghorst, before the ‘go over there, fool’

#Netflix #discovers #pique #MessiWeghorst #fool

From the controversial crossing of words that Leo Messi y Wout Weghorst starred after the quarter-final match of the Qatar World Cup that Argentina he beat Netherlands In the penalty shootout it seems that not everything was said. Before the ‘Go there, fool’ that Leo blurted out to the Dutch forward, we know more things thanks to a Netflix documentary.

In the framework of ‘Captains of the World’, the new documentary series about the last World Cup, after reviewing the match, you can see how a camera accompanies Messi and De Paul on their way back to the mixed zone and they are intercepted by the author of the two Netherlands goals (Weghorst), whom they completely ignore.

Afterwards, Weghorst tries to explain that he only wanted to shake his hand and that he felt that Messi was disrespecting him, while the Rosario star did not buy his excuse and responded to him from a few meters away. The Dutchman stared blankly at the Argentine while he was being interviewed by ‘TyC Sports’, which led to the response that has become historic as it is a never-before-seen version of Messi and that is the one that comes out. in the documentary: “We have destroyed you, you are defeated, go home now.”