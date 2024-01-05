‘Netflix is ​​considering showing advertising in games’ – Gaming – News

#Netflix #showing #advertising #games #Gaming #News

I know that it is apparently the only way companies can still make money, but I find it really annoying in recent years. ”In the past” in the 80s and 90s, when you only had 1 short commercial break between the programs and never any commercials during a show or film, I sometimes long for those good times. I am not necessarily an opponent of advertisements, but they do make a sport of injecting or projecting them as annoyingly as possible. Nowadays, technology is no longer passive (on the sidelines) but very hard – bam in your face – that you have to do something with it in one way or another, even though you have not asked or paid for it. And that’s not a world we want to be in, is it? The relevant episode of Black Mirror thus becomes very topical…

