Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself

Netflix has now released a large number of its own film productions. Below you can read about one of the best action movies on the streaming platform that you’ve probably never heard of: Manhunt.

Earlier this month we focused on war films like The Siege of Jadotville in The Mauthausen Photographer. Today we focus on the undervalued Chinese production Manhunt from action legend John Woo.

Film adaptation

After being falsely accused of heinous crimes, a Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer (Hanyu Zhang) teams up with a Japanese detective (Masaharu Fukuyama) to stop a dangerous plot.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Kimi yo Funnu no Kawa o Watare by Juko Nishimura. An adaptation of this book by director Junya Satō was published in 1976. Lead actor Ken Takakura became an absolute icon in China after the film’s release. Woo decided to make a remake partly as a tribute to Takakura.

Reception

Woo described Manhunt as a return to his older filmmaking style, specifically him The Killer appointed. The film premiered at the 74th Venice International Film Festival and was released in China on November 24, 2017. It was released worldwide on Netflix on May 4, 2018.

The film has a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. David Ehrlich of IndieWire said the following about Manhunt: “It’s hard not to smile when John Woo is having so much fun, or to be concerned about the future when the old-fashioned has so much style.”

Return

John Woo achieved with his American action films Face/Off, Hard Target, Broken Arrow and much more a cult following among film fans. This year, Woo made his Hollywood comeback with Silent Night, an action film in which almost no words are said.

Silent Night is now showing in cinemas. You can read here what FilmTotaal critic Aram Isaac thought of the film. Manhunt view here.