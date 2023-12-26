Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself

#Netflix #Originals #action #movies #Netflix

Netflix has now released a large number of its own film productions. Below you can read about one of the best action movies on the streaming platform that you’ve probably never heard of: Manhunt.

Earlier this month we focused on war films like The Siege of Jadotville in The Mauthausen Photographer. Today we focus on the undervalued Chinese production Manhunt from action legend John Woo.

Film adaptation
After being falsely accused of heinous crimes, a Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer (Hanyu Zhang) teams up with a Japanese detective (Masaharu Fukuyama) to stop a dangerous plot.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Kimi yo Funnu no Kawa o Watare by Juko Nishimura. An adaptation of this book by director Junya Satō was published in 1976. Lead actor Ken Takakura became an absolute icon in China after the film’s release. Woo decided to make a remake partly as a tribute to Takakura.

Reception
Woo described Manhunt as a return to his older filmmaking style, specifically him The Killer appointed. The film premiered at the 74th Venice International Film Festival and was released in China on November 24, 2017. It was released worldwide on Netflix on May 4, 2018.

The film has a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. David Ehrlich of IndieWire said the following about Manhunt: “It’s hard not to smile when John Woo is having so much fun, or to be concerned about the future when the old-fashioned has so much style.”

Return
John Woo achieved with his American action films Face/Off, Hard Target, Broken Arrow and much more a cult following among film fans. This year, Woo made his Hollywood comeback with Silent Night, an action film in which almost no words are said.

Also Read:  Criminal justice: Magistrates, judges and heads of the judicial police strengthen their cooperation

Silent Night is now showing in cinemas. You can read here what FilmTotaal critic Aram Isaac thought of the film. Manhunt view here.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself
Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself
Posted on
“We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League
“We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League
Posted on
Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS
Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS
Posted on
Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad –
Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News