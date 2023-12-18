Netflix subscribers can laugh their heads off, the streaming giant said

#Netflix #subscribers #laugh #heads #streaming #giant

Even at Christmas, the competition between streaming providers is huge, as many people surprise themselves or their loved ones with a subscription. THE Netflix however, he has now pulled something that can be extremely painful for his competitors, that they didn’t think of it, or if they did, why didn’t they manage to bring it under the roof.

This time, however, the Christmas surprise is not about movies, but about mobile games, as the streaming giant’s platform is being used more and more often for subscribers to download video games through it.

Recently, however, the news came that Netflix is ​​collaborating with Rockstar Games and Take Two, thanks to which since December 14, the famous Grand Theft Auto-trió, to GTA III, to Vice City and to San Andreas.

The latest update will be available in 2021, which means that Netflix subscribers can get these games for free.

Many people can be especially happy about this, as the trailer for the latest GTA act was leaked recently, which was clicked by the people of the Internet, and the song Love Is A Long Road, which is sung during the trailer, jumped to the top of the playlists, even though it is not today’s song. You can watch it here:

The Netflix Gaming section is available on mobile and receives monthly updates, always with new games. Downloading is simple: click on the Gaming/Games icon within the Netflix application, then the selected game will automatically redirect you to the Play or App Store interface.

After downloading, the games can be launched within the Netflix application.

Not only the Grand Theft Auto trilogy is available, in addition to the legendary games, Farming Simulator 23, Death’s Door and Word Trails are also new.

Although many people are already aware of Netflix’s movie and series offerings, the gaming part of the service may still be unknown to them. Netflix Gaming mainly offers games that are available for mobile devices exclusively on Android and iOS platforms. Unfortunately, it is currently not available on PC or consoles. The game offer is regularly updated with new titles and rarely something is removed. One thing’s for sure, Christmas isn’t just for film fans (see Netflix’s December offer, with new releases such as Rebel Moon or the sequel to Chick Run), but also for lovers of mobile games.

