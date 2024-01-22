Netflix’s ‘You Are What You Eat’ Shocks Viewers

‘You Are What You Eat’

From documentary You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment takes the viewer into a food experiment at Stanford University, conducted by food scientist Christopher Gardener.

22 identical twins are participating in the study. They are monitored for eight weeks. Everyone follows their own diet (vegan versus meat) to see how food affects the body.

Food is provided to the twins for the first four weeks. They have been cooking themselves for the last four weeks. The participants go to the store themselves to get ingredients and determine the quantity themselves.

The effect

The sudden change in lifestyle appears to have a major effect. The group that was given the vegan diet was physically better off than the twins that were given a meat-based diet. The first group had a longer life expectancy, less risk of heart disease, a higher libido and reduced body weight.

