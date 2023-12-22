Netherlands Immediately Hands Over 18 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

#Netherlands #Immediately #Hands #F16 #Fighter #Jets #Ukraine

The Netherlands will hand over 18 F-16 fighter planes to Ukraine to help fight the Russian invasion, the Dutch government announced Friday (22/12/2023). (Source: TASS)

“Today, I informed President Zelensky about our government’s decision to prepare 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for handover to Ukraine,” said interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a post on the X social media platform, Friday (22/12).

“The delivery of the F-16s is one of the most important elements of the military support agreement for Ukraine.” Rutte said.

The delivery of the fighter aircraft is still awaiting export permits from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fulfillment of criteria regarding staff and infrastructure in Ukraine, Rutte added, without providing a timetable for the decision.

However, this announcement allows the allocation of funds and manpower to prepare the planes before they are handed over, the government informed.

“I spoke with Mark Rutte to thank the Dutch government for its decision to start preparing initially 18 F-16 aircraft for handover to Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said on X.

The Netherlands previously delivered its first US-made F-16s to a new training facility for Ukrainian pilots and staff in Romania in November.

Denmark, Norway and Belgium have also announced that they will provide F-16 fighters to Ukraine, after the US government approved the delivery to defend itself against Russia once pilot training was completed.

The recent decision of the European Council to start accession talks with Ukraine was also discussed at the meeting, according to Rutte.

