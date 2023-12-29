Netherlands Preparing for War Against Russia, What’s Up?

#Netherlands #Preparing #War #Russia #Whats

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Friday, 12/29/2023 13:55 IWST

Photo: Photo collage of Russian and Dutch flags. (Doc. Pixabay & Freepik)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Netherlands must immediately prepare to face the security challenges posed by an increasingly assertive Russia. This was conveyed by the commander of the Dutch Army, Lieutenant General Martin Wijnen.

According to him, after finishing with Ukraine, Moscow is suspected of having plans against the Baltic countries. This refers to the former Soviet Republic, which has joined NATO and the European Union (EU).

“The Netherlands must not think that its security is guaranteed just because we are 1,500 kilometers away,” warned Wijnen, quoted from RT, Friday (29/12/2023).

“Russia is getting stronger,” he added.

Amsterdam therefore had to strengthen its military and help society adapt to the potential hardships of war. Wijnen told the newspaper The Telegraph that the Netherlands must increase its operational readiness, including budget and members.

“Making sure that we have enough deterrence to eliminate the enemy’s courage to [menyerang] us,” he added,

“There is only one language that Russia understands… A strong armed force,” he said again.

It should be noted that the Netherlands itself abolished military conscription in 1997 and is now facing a “significant personnel shortage”. But the Dutch military is now running a campaign called “year of service”, which encourages young people to voluntarily enlist in the military for 12 months.

“If we start suffering losses, who will replace them?” the general asked.

“We used to have the choice to do that, but not anymore,” he added, stressing that the Netherlands had no choice whether to go to war or not in the event of a “forced conflict.”

“The Netherlands must learn again that the whole society must be ready when something goes wrong,” he said, calling his country “too used to the idea that there is always peace”.

Wijnen himself has led the Royal Dutch Army since 2019. In the Russia-Ukraine war, Amsterdam has been one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters, being one of the few countries that promised to send US-made F-16 fighter jets to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s country.

