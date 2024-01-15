Network club is off to a strong start

#Network #club #strong #start

Network organization Net’s Work kicked off the working year with a major New Year’s event. In the showroom of Gopa Keukens, founders Lisa Ceunen and Andy Schuurmans, together with Managing Director Diedrik Moës and Event Manager Birger Vanheusden, presented the rich 2024 program to the members of the network club.

Net’s Work is an initiative of Andy Schuurmans and Lisa Ceunen, both passionate networkers who did not really find what they were looking for in the existing offering and therefore set up their own formula. “Traditionally, you always meet other people at various meetings, who always make a lot of effort to chat about their business successes,” says Schuurmans. “We focus on a network where members get to know each other well and can also talk about things other than work. In this way we create a group of friends who like to link the useful with the pleasant. We are convinced that the business there flows naturally. Our motto is: for and by entrepreneurs. That works.”

About 40 entrepreneurs have already joined Net’s Work. New memberships are still being offered under various formulas. “We organize an event approximately every month, where our members can meet each other in an informal atmosphere,” Diedrik Moës explains. “These are always ‘out-of-the-box’ activities that are aimed at experience. And of course we always provide high-quality catering. Moreover, we have also started 1-on-1 matching of our members. We bring them in very targeted contact with other entrepreneurs who may be important to their business network.”

Net’s Work has a double speed date on the agenda for 2024, a networking trip to Berlin, a dinner formula at members’ homes, a gala for charity, and so on. “The charities are very important to us,” explains Lisa Ceunen. “Last year we were able to donate a nice sum of 20,110 euros to the non-profit organizations Teutenhuis and ‘t Kietelt. The funds we raise in 2024 will go to De Kleine Prins, a non-profit organization that organizes activities for families in which a child is confronted with cancer.”

Be sure to view the extensive photo report of the networking event at Gopa Keukens below! (Photos: Bart Wierzbicki)