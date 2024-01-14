Neumayer misses the premiere title

#Neumayer #misses #premiere #title

The ÖTV ace narrowly lost in the match tiebreak in the double final in Argentina’s capital.

After his first two ATP Challenger singles finals last year in Salzburg and Cordenons (Italy), Lukas Neumayer immediately reached his first ATP Challenger doubles final at his first tournament of the season. However, the 21-year-old will have to wait for a debut title, at least for the time being: Salzburg narrowly lost the final at the Challenger AAT de TCA 1 in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening after CET. Neumayer (ATP doubles 925) and the Dutch left-hander Max Houkes (ATP doubles 549) lost to the third-seeded Peruvian brothers Arklon (ATP doubles 181) and Conner Huertas del Pino (ATP doubles 183) after 1:11 hours of play with 3:6, 6:3 and 6:10 in the match tiebreak. With the 30 ATP points captured, Neumayer will still improve in the doubles world rankings by over 250 places, probably to position 673. His best doubles ranking to date was number 492.

Neumayer made his first doubles appearance at the ATP 50 Clay Court Challenger in South America since the home tournament in Salzburg in mid-July. And he did so extremely successfully: with a wafer-thin opening victory after fending off a match point and two two-set wins, he managed to reach a final for the first time at this level alongside Houkes. There they got off to an unfortunate start, had to give up their serve immediately after 40:30 to make it 0-2 and missed two chances for a rebreak in the next game – there were no more chances. In the second set, the two took advantage of the only break opportunity to make it 2-1, secure their lead and force a match tiebreak. There, Houkes/Neumayer turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 lead, but then didn’t win a point. The only thing missing is the happy ending. In the individual competition, Neumayer was unfortunately eliminated in the round of 16 after missing a match point.

Next week he will continue with another ATP 50 challenger at the same location. Neumayer (ATP 233) is seeded sixth and opens in the first main round against the Bolivian Murkel Alejandro Dellien Velasco (ATP 306), whom he defeated in the doubles quarter-finals this week.