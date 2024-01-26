Neural cell therapy to cure focal epilepsy?

#Neural #cell #therapy #cure #focal #epilepsy

Syracuse, USA – Reassuring safety data reported for investigational neural cell therapy for epilepsy at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting [1]and subsequently confirmed.

This new therapeutic approach resulted in a more than 90% reduction in seizures in two patients with drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, in the first test in humans.

“It is notable that the significant and early seizure reduction observed in this study appears to be durable in these first two patients treated with a single administration of NRTX-1001,” said lead author Dr. Robert Beach, in a press release. press.

“It is also encouraging that the first patient no longer had disabling seizures from the second month onwards and that he improved his memory performance on several cognitive tests, as memory problems can be a problem for people with drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy,” said Dr. Beach, chief of epilepsy and professor of neurology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

Restorative and non-destructive

NRTX-1001 therapy (Neurona Therapeutics) consists of a single dose of an injectable suspension of high purity inhibitory interneurons that secrete the inhibitory neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

Interneurons are intended to integrate and innervate on the target, providing long-term “GABAergic” inhibition to repair hyperexcitable neuronal networks.

Preclinical work carried out on animal models suffering from epilepsy has confirmed the safety and effectiveness of strengthening inhibition in the epileptic focus using implanted human inhibitory interneurons.

This therapy is “potentially restorative and not destructive, like the surgical procedure applied to epilepsy,” said David Spencer, MD, professor of neurology and director of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at theOregon Health & Science University (Portland, United States) during a press conference.

In the first two patients, the cells were implanted into the seizure site using MRI guidance through a tiny opening in the back of the skull. The patients recovered overnight and returned home the next day.

The first patient had a 9-year history of drug-resistant epilepsy and had an average of 30 seizures per month at the start of the study. Tests confirmed that the seizures were coming from a single focus in the right temporal lobe. The implantation took place without complications and the cells were delivered to the epileptic focus in a targeted manner.

To date, there have been no serious or unexpected adverse effects related to implantation. After nine months of follow-up, the patient experienced a 93% overall reduction in seizures and no longer had any seizures leading to altered consciousness, “which was the most debilitating seizure type for this patient,” said Dr. Spencer.

Studies of brain metabolism in the implant area showed favorable markers of increased inhibition and decreased inflammation. Cognitive testing at six months revealed no worsening of memory function or cognition. In fact, there have even been slight improvements, he added.

The second patient had an 8-year history of drug-resistant epilepsy, with an average of 14 focal seizures per month at baseline. The tests also confirmed the occurrence of seizures in a single focus of the right temporal lobe and the cells were again implanted without complications on the target.

Five months after treatment, the patient experienced a 94% reduction in seizures and did not experience any serious adverse effects.

Based on more recent data (October 2023), a reduction of more than 95% in the total number of seizures one year after administration of NRTX-1001 is observed in both patients and no new safety signals were observed. reported.

Epilepsy affects approximately 3.5 million people in the United States. About two thirds of people with epilepsy manage to control their seizures well with the help of anticonvulsant medications.

For seizures that are not controlled by medications, identification of the epileptic focus and its surgical removal often eliminates seizures in a large number of patients. However, not all patients are candidates for epilepsy surgery, and for those who may have it, the surgery itself carries some risks, including decreased cognition and memory.

“Although it is still early, we are encouraged by the positive safety results so far and the early responses to epileptic seizures” achieved with neuronal cell therapy, Dr. Spencer told the press.

Given the positive results obtained in the first two patients, additional patients will be treated “with careful consideration of safety throughout the process.” This treatment will be implemented over the next few years,” said Dr. Spencer. Patient recruitment is ongoing at epilepsy centers across the United States.

Dr. Natalia Rost, Chair of the AAN Scientific Committee, moderator of the briefing, said, “This is a true example of emerging science. The preliminary results are “very promising”.

Dr. Rost, chief of the stroke division at Mass General in Boston, noted that this type of cell therapy implant is “very new and representative of the evolution of the field, where there is no existing traditional solution for common neurological problems.

Funding and links of interest

The study was sponsored by Neurona Therapeutics and funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Drs. Beach and Spencer report no relevant financial relationships. Several researchers are employees of Neurona Therapeutics. Dr. Rost does not report any relevant financial relationships.