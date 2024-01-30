Neuralink: Musk start-up implants chip in patient’s brain

#Neuralink #Musk #startup #implants #chip #patients #brain

– Musk start-up implants chip in patients’ brains

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink has implanted a brain implant in a human for the first time. Initial results are “promising”.

Founded the start-up company Neuralink in 2016: Elon Musk. (archive image)

Technology billionaire Elon Musk’s start-up company Neuralink has inserted a brain implant into a patient for the first time since its founding. “The first person received a Neuralink implant yesterday and is recovering well,” Musk wrote on Monday on the short message service X, formerly Twitter. Initial results on neuronal activity are “promising”.

The company, founded in 2016, received approval from US authorities last year to test implants in the human brain. The implants are about the size of five coins stacked on top of each other. They are intended to help people with neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but also fundamentally enable a direct connection between the brain and computers and artificial intelligence and thus increase human abilities.

“It allows you to control your cell phone or computer, and almost any device, just by thinking,” Musk wrote on X on Monday. “The first users will be those who can no longer move their limbs.”

Neuralink isn’t the only company working on brain-computer interfaces. In July 2022, Australian-based competitor Synchron announced that it was the first company to have attached a corresponding chip to the brain of a US patient.

