Never again a flat battery? Chinese company develops nuclear battery for smartphones | Tech

The Chinese technology company Betavolt announced earlier this week that it is developing a new type of battery for smartphones, among others. The battery, which must run on nuclear energy, should last no less than 50 years and is smaller than a coin, according to a press release. The company cannot yet say when the atomic battery will actually come onto the market.

The battery generates electricity by using the energy released during the decay of the isotope nickel-63. It is a process that was first investigated in the 20th century. The technology is already being used today in devices that are difficult to charge and cannot use solar energy, such as space probes. The first generation of pacemakers also used nuclear energy.

However, unlike existing nuclear batteries, Betavolt’s new battery would not emit dangerous radiation. The first version of the nuclear batteries could deliver 100 microwatts of power, but by 2025 the company plans to produce a battery with a capacity of 1 watt. Due to their small size, the batteries could also be used in series to deliver more power, opening the door for applications in devices such as smartphones that never need to be charged or drones that can fly “forever”.

Environmentally friendly

According to Betavolt, the design of the battery also ensures that it will not catch fire or explode in case of sudden increases in power, and that it can even operate in temperatures between -60 degrees and 120 degrees Celsius.

Once the battery life is over, no nuclear waste is released, Betavolt emphasizes. “Atomic energy batteries are environmentally friendly. After the decay period, the isotopes change into a stable isotope of copper, which is non-radioactive and does not pose any threat or pollution to the environment,” the press release said.

