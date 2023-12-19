Never before have so many Covid virus particles in the sewer: are Christmas activities at risk?

#Covid #virus #particles #sewer #Christmas #activities #risk

The number of corona infections is rising sharply and never before have there been so many virus particles in sewage water. A new corona wave during the Christmas holidays would be very inopportune. Certainly also for organizers of Christmas events. Are activities in danger of being canceled again?

For Lotte van Eng, the organizer of the Christmas House in Alkmaar, there is no reason to worry yet. On December 23, her organization will transform the Grote Kerk of Alkmaar into ‘a complete Christmas outing’. The public will soon be able to walk through a forest of Christmas trees, play ‘Christmas curling’ and buy things at the Christmas market.

Contingency plan

But, says Van Eng, if the corona figures really get out of hand, there is ‘an emergency plan’ ready. She expects between 7,500 and 10,000 visitors and wants everyone to be able to attend her event ‘safely’. So if the government decides to take other measures, Van Eng already knows what to do.

“In addition to keeping an eye on it, we can choose to limit door sales or spread the groups of people more throughout the day. But, I wonder if it’s necessary. The church is a huge location with sufficient airflow.”

The number of virus particles in sewage water has been increasing since September, but last week it was suddenly much higher than in a whole year before. More than eight hundred people are now hospitalized due to the disease, fifty of them in ICUs. But because we have produced a lot of antibodies after years of the pandemic, relatively few people become seriously ill anymore.

‘If you are sick, you stay home’

The RIVM does not currently provide specific advice about corona, says Harald Wychgel. “Only general advice applies to limit all types of infectious diseases as much as possible. It doesn’t matter whether it is corona or flu: if you are sick, you stay home.”

Mike from the Great Christmas Circus in Beverwijk also sees no reason to panic. He expects around 25,000 visitors between December 16 and January 7. The program includes a trapeze act from Brazil and a ‘wheel of death’ from Spain. Mike follows the rules of the RIVM, but is not worried whether ‘the largest circus in North Holland’ will be able to go ahead.