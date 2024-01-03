Never-before-seen photo losses of the Russian fleet: here is the complete list

#Neverbeforeseen #photo #losses #Russian #fleet #complete #list

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both the Russian and Ukrainian sides have placed great emphasis on gaining control over the Black Sea: although the Ukrainian navy was already destroyed at the beginning of the war, Kiev is trying to damage the capabilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with long-range missiles and unmanned naval devices.

Belgian naval analyst Frederik Van Lokeren has published an interesting list on his X page, in which tried to summarize the losses of the Russian Navy so far.

A from list it turns out that

So far, Ukrainian forces have caused substantial damage to 10 Russian warships (the list shows 11 entries, but Novocherkassk is mentioned twice, once as a hit and the second time as a destroyed ship),

(the list shows 11 entries, but Novocherkassk is mentioned twice, once as a hit and the second time as a destroyed ship), 6 nautical instruments (including a submarine) was definitely destroyed and a seventh was presumed.

(including a submarine) was definitely destroyed and a seventh was presumed. In 2022, more Russian warships were damaged by Ukrainian attacks than last year, but in 2023, more Russian warships were disabled.

Worth noting: the list also includes such ships as destroyed, which the Russian Navy wants to officially return to service, such as Minsk and Askold.

