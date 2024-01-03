Never-before-seen photo losses of the Russian fleet: here is the complete list

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both the Russian and Ukrainian sides have placed great emphasis on gaining control over the Black Sea: although the Ukrainian navy was already destroyed at the beginning of the war, Kiev is trying to damage the capabilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with long-range missiles and unmanned naval devices.

Belgian naval analyst Frederik Van Lokeren has published an interesting list on his X page, in which tried to summarize the losses of the Russian Navy so far.

A from list it turns out that

  • So far, Ukrainian forces have caused substantial damage to 10 Russian warships (the list shows 11 entries, but Novocherkassk is mentioned twice, once as a hit and the second time as a destroyed ship),
  • 6 nautical instruments (including a submarine) was definitely destroyed and a seventh was presumed.
  • In 2022, more Russian warships were damaged by Ukrainian attacks than last year, but in 2023, more Russian warships were disabled.

Worth noting: the list also includes such ships as destroyed, which the Russian Navy wants to officially return to service, such as Minsk and Askold.

Cover image source: Can Merey/picture alliance via Getty Images

