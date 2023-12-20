Never before so many corona particles in sewers, but no reason to panic

The total number of corona patients in hospitals has increased in recent weeks from approximately 500 to approximately 900. That is slightly below the highest point of last spring. The number of virus particles in sewage water, on the other hand, has never been so high. The increase already started in September.

The coronavirus is known to spread easily in the fall and winter, which is why the wave was expected. But because we have produced a lot of antibodies after years of pandemic, relatively few people become seriously ill. Most people are initially admitted because of other complaints.

During checks it turns out that they are infected, the hospitals say. “We do not see people who are seriously ill due to corona, there is almost always another reason for the admission. This often makes the hospital stay longer than originally necessary,” Rivas Zorggroep in Gorinchem told ANP.

Christmas

The RIVM has not yet announced any guidelines or measures – even though the Christmas holidays are approaching where many people gather. And so the chance of spread is even greater. Criminal lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops is concerned about that. “We have to remain careful and not pretend that it is completely gone. It can still make people very ill,” Knoops said in Goedemorgen Nederland on NPO 1.

By: Floortje van Gameren

