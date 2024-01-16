New aesthetic medicine unit of Grupo Miranza

#aesthetic #medicine #unit #Grupo #Miranza

Potenza treatment from IMO Grupo Miranza.

The IMO Miranza Group ophthalmological clinicwith more than thirty years dedicated to ophthalmology and fifteen years of experience in aesthetic medicine treatments for the eyeslaunches the brand IMO Antiaging to expand the range of aesthetic and rejuvenation therapies offered to its patients, betting on innovative body and facial treatments non-surgical and minimally invasive. Seran tthree doctors who are experts in ophthalmological aesthetics and dermatological who will be part of the IMO Antiaging team, which has facilities, located in a completely renovated area in the Barcelona headquarters of IMO Grupo Miranza, that have been specially designed to provide coverage for these services.

In the launch of this new unit, it has been a priority to have cutting-edge technology to be able to offer innovation, quality and precision to patients. In this sense, Amro Kaiyalidermatologist and IMO Antiaging expert, highlights “the incorporation of state-of-the-art equipment, such as PotenzaTM teama unique radiofrequency system with microneedles, which can be used both on the body and face, to combat sagging, wrinkles or acne marks, in addition to rejuvenating the face.” Another piece of equipment purchased for this new unit is PlexRa plasma generator, which allows treating wrinkles, skin spots and scarsas well as carrying out non-surgical blepharoplasties to solve some cases of bags under the eyes.

IMO Antiaging is also committed to regenerative and integrated medicine as therapy, platelet-rich plasma or (PRP), which is obtained “from a simple blood collection from the patient, which we centrifuge to separate the plasma,” explains Kaiyali. According to the expert, “this autologous plasma is rich in growth factors, which are proteins that allow, among others, scarring, the healing of soft and bone tissues, or the Cell regeneration”. It is an aesthetic solution indicated for the rejuvenation of the areas in which it is applied and also for stretch marks, burns or hair loss.



Aesthetic treatments from IMO Grupo Miranza

To these treatments are added others that were already part of the aesthetic medicine services from IMO Miranza Group and which, from now on, are included in the new IMO Antiaging unitlike the injections with neuromodulators to treat wrinkles, tension threads or filler for facial areas, such as dark circles, the jaw area or the lips. All this, together with equipment that the clinic has offered for some years, such as the CO2 laser or intense pulsed light (IPL), which allow improve the appearance of the skineliminating scars, wrinkles or acne marks, if the patient’s case demands it.

Kaiyali explains that “the ultimate goal of IMO Antiaging is to help each patient find solutions to improve aesthetic problems or specific areas and we can achieve this with individual therapies or combinations of treatments, which we personalize according to the case, responding to the needs of each person.”

