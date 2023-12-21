New aid for farmers starts in January. Up to PLN 500,000 in funding – AgroNews – Agricultural news

#aid #farmers #starts #January #PLN #funding #AgroNews #Agricultural #news

From January 3 to February 5, 2024, you will be able to apply for support from the National Reconstruction and Resilience Plan for investments related to processing and commercial activities. The funding limit for a single beneficiary is PLN 500,000. zloty.

Assistance from KPOiZO under measure A1.4.1. Investments for the diversification and shortening of the supply chain of agricultural and food products and building the resilience of entities participating in the chain is addressed to farmers, their spouses and fishermen who: run or start a business, are subject to farmers’ social insurance or receive direct payments, and have been assigned a number identification in the producers’ records.

KPO: How much will the support amount to?

Support will be provided in the form of a refund of part of eligible costs. The standard amount will be 60 percent, in the case of beneficiaries from the fishing sector – 50 percent, and for young farmers – 70 percent. The minimum amount of funding for one project is PLN 20,000. PLN, and the maximum aid limit is PLN 500,000. zloty.

The funds received should be allocated among others for the construction or renovation of infrastructure and equipment for processing products, storing them, preparing them for sale and placing them on the market. The catalog of reimbursable expenses also includes the costs of purchasing new machines, payment terminals, Internet domains and means of transport used to run the business.

KPO: Small processing – recruitment starts on January 3, 2024.

Recruitment, carried out exclusively via the ARiMR Electronic Services Platform, will begin January 3 and will last until February 5, 2024. At the application stage, you will also be able to apply for a 50% grant. advance payments.

Source: ARiMR

