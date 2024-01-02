New album Rolling Stones best-selling album in the Netherlands last year | Music

By our entertainment editors

Jan 02, 2024 at 6:50 PM

Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones is the best-selling and most streamed album of 2023 in the Netherlands. This can be seen in the annual overview published on Tuesday by hit list compiler GfK.

The Rolling Stones’ first studio album with new work since 2005, and also the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, was released on October 20. Came a week later Hackney Diamonds debuted at number one on the Album Top 100 and the record is still in the highest regions of the charts.

In the top ten of the most popular albums in the Netherlands of the past year is next Hackney Diamonds only one other album released in 2023. That is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift. The singer is in seventh place with that album.

Swift also occupies second place in the annual overview with her album, released in 2022 Midnights. Harry Styles is met Harry’s House – the best-selling and most streamed album in the Netherlands in 2022 – in third place.

The oldest and best-selling record is Rumours from Fleetwood Mac from 1977, which is in ninth place. That album returned to the Album Top 100 in 2020 and has been on the list continuously since then. At the beginning of last year the album returned to the top ten. This may have had to do with the death of Christine McVie shortly before.

Annual list 2023

1. The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
2. Taylor Swift – Midnights
3. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
4. SZA – SOS
5. Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
6. FLEMMING – FLEMMING
7. Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
8. Goldband – Affordable Romance
9. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
10. The Weeknd – Starboy

Image: NLImage

Read more about:

The Rolling Stones

