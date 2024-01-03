New allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Nigel Lythgoe | Media

By our entertainment editors

Jan 03, 2024 at 1:57 PM

British producer Nigel Lythgoe is again accused of sexual misconduct. Two women have filed a lawsuit against 74-year-old Lythgoe, American media report. The women were participants All American Girla talent show produced by Lythgoe.

According to the women, the Brit allegedly groped them and made unwanted advances during the recording of the show. Entertainment website TMZ writes based on court documents that the producer entered the women’s dressing rooms several times and groped their buttocks.

The women also claim that Lythgoe took them to his Los Angeles home after a party to celebrate the end of the show. There he allegedly misbehaved by trying to kiss the women against their will.

The accusations come just days after American singer Paula Abdul sued the producer for sexual misconduct. Abdul talked about several incidents, including when the two worked together on the program American Idol. A subsequent incident occurred in 2015 during filming of So You Think You Can Dance.

In a statement to TMZ Lythgoe denied Abdul’s accusations. The Briton called the singer’s accusations “very insulting”.

