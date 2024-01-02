New Argentine president fulfills promise to withdraw country from BRICS

During this year’s presidential election campaign, Javier Milei considered a good part of the BRICS member countries to be communists, and warned that if he were elected president he would reject his country’s membership in that bloc, a request for which had been formulated by the then government of Alberto Fernández. However, the move of the Argentine Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem remains to be fulfilled, still within the international framework.

The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, sent, this week, a letter to the five Heads of State of the countries that make up the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), informing them of the decision to withdraw his country of the list of States that will be ‘incorporated’ into the aforementioned geopolitical bloc from next January (2024).

It should be noted that Argentina is part of a group of countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, which applied for membership in the BRICS, and which were accepted at the organization’s XV Summit held in South Africa in August this year.

However, already during this period, with Argentina’s presidential election campaign in full swing, several candidates spoke out against the possibility of the South American country joining that bloc, with Milei standing out among the critics.

Peremptorily, Javier Milei considered a good part of the BRICS member countries to be communists, and warned that if he were elected president he would reject membership, a request for which had been formulated by the then government of Alberto Fernández. In addition to guaranteeing the severing of relations with the BRICS, Milei, who does not hide his tendency to strengthen relations with the United States, also promised to move the Argentine Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Argentina’s membership in the group that its neighbor Brazil is part of is strongly contested not only because it is a bloc that does not share the values ​​of democracy, but also because of the presence of Iran, a country held responsible for the terrorist attacks that occurred in Argentina between 1992 and 1994.

For example, the Justice in Buenos Aires has no doubts regarding Iran’s participation in the attacks, whether in the terrorist attack against the Israeli Embassy in Argentina, in March 1992, or against the Associação Mutual Israelense Argentina, in July 1994, the latter which left a trail of brutal destruction and 115 deaths, in addition to hundreds of injuries.