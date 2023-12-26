New BIOS version speeds up Intel Core Ultra processors – PCW

#BIOS #version #speeds #Intel #Core #Ultra #processors #PCW

Everything seemed to have come together for the official announcement, but the first test samples produced weaker results than expected. Should AMD be worried?

It has been known for a long time about the Core Ultra processor family coming under the code name Meteor Lake that it will only be available in notebooks, perhaps one or two miniPC manufacturers may use members of the new CPU classified in the highest TDP class. There is no problem with that, as now it looks like a generational change is really taking place, the completely different structure from the 14 Raptor Lake Refresh series offers a range of exciting possibilities.

The processor cores divided into three clusters and the well-pumped integrated graphics controller are able to crush AMD’s mobile chips on paper and based on the manufacturer’s tests, users can be especially happy about the latter, as this has not really been the case in recent years and decades (Iris Pro with integrated eDRAM unfortunately it was just a stray attempt). However, the results achieved in the first round of tests were a real slap in the face, the numbers showed that there is nothing to see here, Intel once again promised something that actually does not work like that.

An announcement made at breakneck speed

In the past year, it seemed that the giant company was moving along a precisely structured strategy and schedule with the new-generation chips, we could read and hear many times that everything is going according to plan, there are no delays in production, and the output is also adequate. This is how we got to December 14, when after the official, commercially important start, the veil was lifted on specific laptop types, prices and release dates. As usual, ASUS jumped right in to be the first to send a specific ZenBook model around, which you can read more about in the PCW columns soon.

However, based on the scores achieved in the synthetic programs, something was not right, or as the majority thought, Meteor Lake will not have such a sensational development as the company announced. In single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, it bled even against its 13th generation predecessors, only the IGP could hold its own against the Radeon 780M; proving at least one of the promises.

However, individuals experienced in testing fresh and crisp products rather researched that presumably the version 201, the first round final BIOS version, does not yet include the final optimizations that make full use of the architecture’s capabilities. They were right, the Taiwanese manufacturer recently made BIOS update 203 available, which significantly accelerated synthetic tests compared to a low-power platform.

The 12.5% ​​improvement achieved in the Cinebench R23 benchmark when running the multi-threaded demo is a marked improvement, and since the single-threaded score increased practically minimally, it can be suspected that power frame management has been tuned in the new firmware. This is also confirmed by the graph shared by one of the testers, where the first noticeable thing is that in the initial BIOS version, the efficiency was approached in a somewhat “safety player” way. Which, by the way, also affected the fiber scheduling between the individual clusters, so it is not surprising that such a great progress has now been achieved.

Could it be any better?

Regarding the ZenBook, we don’t think so, in the case of some applications that are still problematic, an improvement can be seen later, but as long as the performance has been restored with the 203 BIOS, future improvements can focus on targeting the idle consumption as accurately as possible. If you have pre-ordered the new ASUS machine, don’t worry, by the time the desired copy arrives, the processor’s performance will be fine by then. Mass distribution will continue to build in the first quarter of 2024, and both Intel and its partner manufacturers will have time for firmware-based corrections.