New blood test can recognize 18 different types of cancer in their early stages

No more annoying colonoscopy, puncture or other examination, but a simple blood test to detect cancer and recognize the presence of malignant cells at an early stage. That would be a big step forward.

Such a blood test has come a lot closer, now that a group of medical scientists has identified ten specific blood proteins for men and women, which can be used to measure whether a person has an early form of cancer. The blood test can recognize eighteen types of tumors in organs throughout the body.

Sex differences in tumors

The scientists hope that the development of a new generation of screening tests will now gain momentum as a result of their findings. They point out that there are many differences between cancer in men and women, such as the age at which the disease develops, the type of cancer and the genetic mutations that increase the risk of developing the disease. The idea is that now that the biomarkers have been determined separately for men and women, specialists will be able to screen in a much more targeted manner in the near future.

Lots of room for improvement

One in six people worldwide die from cancer. About 60 percent of them die from tumors for which there is no screening test, the researchers explain. And then the tests that are used also have quite a few snags, such as pain or discomfort, high costs and low reliability in an early stage of the disease.

Biological footprint

Each type of tumor leaves its own biological footprint as it grows and these proteins can be found in the blood plasma, although the biomarker is sometimes undetectable or barely detectable. For the study, the team analyzed blood plasma from 440 people who suffered from eighteen different types of cancer and had not yet started treatment. They also received blood plasma samples from 44 healthy blood donors.

The scientists measured the presence of more than 3,000 proteins in the blood, which are known to be part of the chemical processes surrounding tumor growth. Using a statistical algorithm, these values ​​were linked to the specific type of cancer that the patients in question had. Ultimately, ten blood proteins remained for both men and women, which showed significantly different values ​​in the blood plasma of cancer patients compared to healthy people. The combination of these values ​​shows whether someone suffers from one of the eighteen forms of the disease examined and exactly what type it is.

Impressive numbers

The test was able to pick up cancer in stages 1 to 3, but its detection ability in the early stages is most impressive. As many as 93 percent of tumors in men were discovered in stage 1, in women this happened in 84 percent of cases. In both sexes, the test identified the correct cancer type in 99 percent of the positive tests.

The researchers explain that much is still unknown about the precise composition of proteins produced and emitted by various organs and body cells. They also point out the relatively small sample size of their study. Obviously, a lot of follow-up research is still needed to bring a reliable, scalable blood test for the early detection of cancer to the market. Nevertheless, the scientists conclude: “Our new way of testing based on proteins in the blood plasma shows very good results in detecting early tumors in patients who have no complaints at all. That is why we see this blood test as a good candidate for use in population research.”

MCED-test

So we are not there yet, but the test is promising. “There are still a number of problems with the ‘multi-cancer early detection’test (MCED), which must first be solved. But if we succeed, I see a golden future for this technique,” writes researcher Holli Loomans-Kropp of the Ohio State University. “This study shows how different the biological footprints of tumors are in men and women. This way we can learn more about sex-specific differences in cancer types, genetic mutations and the age at which the disease appears.”