New bombshell from Cyprus for Duquesne Nazon

#bombshell #Cyprus #Duquesne #Nazon

VIEW THE BOOKMAKER’S PAGE HERE!

CSKA striker Dukens Nazon has been in Cyprus since last night to finalize his transfer to local Paphos.

Aphrodite Island media reports that the 29-year-old Haiti international is currently undergoing medical examinations.

He expects to be introduced as a Paphos player in the next few hours.

WINBET – personal bonuses every day! (18+)

A week ago, it was reported in Cyprus that Nazon was about to be transferred to the team from Stelios Kyriakides Stadium.

Three days ago, the forward left CSKA’s training camp in Turkey after saying goodbye to his teammates over the upcoming deal.

“Armies” will receive 600,000 euros for Duquesne Nazon’s rights.

Paphos are currently sixth in the Cypriot league and need to strengthen their attack after Brazilian Alef Manga returned to Coritiba following the end of his loan spell.

From December 20, 2023, the sports director of the Cypriot team is the Italian Cristiano Jarreta, who a few years ago held the same position at “Bulgarian Army”.

Follow with BLITZ: Winter Training 2024

Efbet League – season 2023/2024

Efbet League standings

Bulgarian Cup – season 2023/2024