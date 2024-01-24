New bombshell from Cyprus for Duquesne Nazon

CSKA striker Dukens Nazon has been in Cyprus since last night to finalize his transfer to local Paphos.

Aphrodite Island media reports that the 29-year-old Haiti international is currently undergoing medical examinations.

He expects to be introduced as a Paphos player in the next few hours.

A week ago, it was reported in Cyprus that Nazon was about to be transferred to the team from Stelios Kyriakides Stadium.

Three days ago, the forward left CSKA’s training camp in Turkey after saying goodbye to his teammates over the upcoming deal.

“Armies” will receive 600,000 euros for Duquesne Nazon’s rights.

Paphos are currently sixth in the Cypriot league and need to strengthen their attack after Brazilian Alef Manga returned to Coritiba following the end of his loan spell.

From December 20, 2023, the sports director of the Cypriot team is the Italian Cristiano Jarreta, who a few years ago held the same position at “Bulgarian Army”.

