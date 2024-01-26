“New Candidate Luan at Center Back” | Transfer Line – Last Minute Sports News

Transfer news and claims from the Super League and Europe’s leading leagues, especially Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, are on the Transfer Line…

News Center – NTV Sports 26.01.2024 – 10:27

Trabzonspor has accelerated its contacts for Daiki Hashioka, whom it has been following for a long time. The Bordeaux-Blues want to complete the transfer of the 24-year-old right-back as soon as possible. (Fanatic)

Fenerbahçe wants to reinforce local strikers after the departure of Umut Nayir. Although the yellow-dark blue team is interested in Can Uzun, Erencan Yardımcı and Enes Ünal, these transfers are unlikely due to the cost and the interest of other teams. Fenerbahçe can recall Serdar Dursun if the technical staff approves. (Fanatic)

Rıdvan Yılmaz is at the top of the left-back list in Galatasaray, which is preparing to part ways with Angelino. Rıdvan Yılmaz does not want an option clause to be included in the contract. (Photomac)

There are many offers for Abdülkadir Ömür, who was excluded from Trabzonspor’s squad. While Abdülkadir Ömür wants to continue his career in Europe, some clubs offer rental with option to purchase. (Photomac)

Beşiktaş started the transfer countdown. It was stated that Fernando Santos accepted all the names offered for the transfer of forward and defenders in the black-whites. It was noted that the chances of transferring Jamal Lascelles and Nemanja Matic to Beşiktaş are higher than other names. (Nationality)

It was stated that a team from the Premier League and France prepared an offer of 13 million euros for Jaydon Oosterwolde. It was stated that the yellow-dark blue team did not consider selling Oosterwolde in the interim transfer and that İsmail Kartal was satisfied with the young football player’s performance. (Morning)

Beşiktaş included Palmerias’ 30-year-old defender Luan in the transfer list. The black-whites, who continue their negotiations for Duarte, are searching for a price for Luan. (Morning)

