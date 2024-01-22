New cars are getting bigger and bigger because of SUVs, which only makes it more dangerous to go out on the street

#cars #bigger #bigger #SUVs #dangerous #street

Every two years, new cars sold in the European Union and the United Kingdom are 1 centimeter wider, and this trend is driven by SUVs, the Guardian reports. According to an analysis by Transport & Environment, half of the new cars no longer fit in the parking spaces created according to the current regulations.

The average width of new cars exceeded 180 centimeters in the first half of 2023, so since 2001 they have become wider by half a centimeter every year on average. According to the authors of the analysis, this may not sound like much at first, but if there are no regulations on how big cars can be relatively quickly, many luxury SUVs will soon be as wide as a bus.

This will entail several things. On the one hand, they take up more space, so it will be more difficult to park with them. In addition, they will stick out of parking spaces more, so other drivers will have to avoid large cars. Of course, they will also take up more seats during the journey. The increased passenger space and large size already give drivers of SUVs a greater sense of security, which, among other things, means that they often drive more aggressively and are less attentive to other motorists. As cars get wider, this can get worse.

Not to mention that they pose a much greater danger to pedestrians and cyclists. Because they are heavier and taller, if they hit someone, they won’t push the victim aside, but are more likely to crumple under them. According to accident data, a 10-centimeter increase in the height of the car increases the chance of a fatal outcome by 30 percent if it hits a pedestrian or a cyclist.

Another consequence of the fact that they are getting bigger and heavier is that their emissions are much higher. All of this puts the manufacturers in a difficult situation, because it makes it difficult for them to meet the 95 g/km carbon dioxide emission average for all cars sold in the European Union. According to material produced by Jato Dynamics in 2019, new SUVs produced an average of 131.5 grams per kilometer at the time, which could have hurt both buyers and manufacturers, as the EU penalizes excess pollution.

According to some estimates, the difference in consumption is ten percent, according to others twenty percent, therefore the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the global carbon dioxide emissions specifically related to SUVs have increased threefold in the last decade, and compared to developed countries, this category burdened the Earth’s atmosphere with an excess of 300 million tons in ten years. The Air Working Group also wrote about the topic in detail not long ago, whose article further dissects the environmental effects of tall cars.

There used to be room to grow

For a long time, cars became bigger and bigger in order to accommodate, among other things, new safety technology developments, such as airbags or the crumple zone. However, the EU drew a line in the mid-1990s: it declared that vehicles could not be taller than 2.55 meters. However, this was rather against the ever-increasing number of buses and trucks, and it was not specified whether the same limit applies to passenger cars, or whether they should remain smaller.

Also, city streets are not growing, so there is nothing to keep up with the ever-widening cars. If they do not limit their width, they will outgrow the parking spaces. The question is whether they will then be repainted, to the detriment of pedestrians, or will drivers of larger, heavier cars be encouraged not to park where they cannot fit, by introducing new fees. Paris will soon vote on whether owners of heavier cars should pay higher parking fees.