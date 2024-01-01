New Children’s Paradise holds New Year’s Eve fireworks for the first time “overcrowded” Official emergency announcement: Avoid going | Life | CTWANT

#Childrens #Paradise #holds #Years #Eve #fireworks #time #overcrowded #Official #emergency #announcement #Avoid #Life #CTWANT

Taipei City Children’s New Paradise holds New Year’s Eve fireworks for the first time. (Picture/reproduced from Taipei Children’s Amusement Park Facebook page)

Today (31st) is the last day of 2023. Many people are going out to participate in New Year’s Eve activities. Taipei City Children’s New Park also held New Year’s Eve fireworks for the first time. The business hours have been extended to 8 pm. However, there are currently so many people in the park that it has reached capacity. The operator reminds tourists to avoid going there as much as possible.

Children’s New Paradise posted a post on its Facebook fan page, mentioning that the park’s New Year’s Eve fireworks event is currently crowded with people and has reached the upper limit of the capacity, and crowd control and diversion measures have been implemented. “It calls on tourists to avoid going there as much as possible, or to watch the fireworks in the surrounding Royal Park and river embankments.” .

It is understood that Children’s New Paradise will celebrate the New Year’s Eve fireworks show simultaneously with New Zealand for the first time this year. As the first country in the world to display fireworks on New Year’s Eve, “New Zealand” will display fireworks at the most famous local landmark “Sky” at 7 o’clock tonight. New Year’s Eve fireworks will be launched at the Sky Tower, and the Children’s New Paradise will also simultaneously launch fireworks on the skywalk in the park to celebrate. A large TV screen will be set up on the first floor to broadcast the fireworks from the Sky Tower online, allowing on-site visitors to experience the excitement and charm. international fireworks show.

Special note: at 4 p.m. that day, the skywalk in the park will gradually undergo restricted area control operations. 60 minutes before the fireworks are released, the facilities on the first floor of the park will gradually stop operating in compliance with the control. Visitors are asked to follow the guidance of the service staff to move to a location outside the control area and wait for the fireworks. After the fireworks are released, the amusement facilities and control areas will be reopened; and based on safety considerations, during the fireworks display, control operations inside and outside the park will be implemented depending on the number of people in the park.

