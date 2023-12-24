New Chinese smartphone is the most powerful gaming phone in the world and surpasses the Galaxy S24 Ultra

#Chinese #smartphone #powerful #gaming #phone #world #surpasses #Galaxy #S24 #Ultra

He RedMagic 9 Pro seeks to become the ‘terror’ of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra. How much does it cost and what is its price? We tell you in the note.

The RedMagic 9 Pro is the most powerful Chinese gaming smartphone in the world and surpasses the Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Libero Composition

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the most popular phones of 2023, but the Samsung seeks to confront it with the launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in January 2024. Although both devices are high-end, it was not expected that a chinese mobile phone became its direct competition.

Although these two teams are considered the most powerful in the world, this is a thing of the past, since the Chinese brand ZTE has just officially launched its new gaming smartphone, which is the most powerful in the world. What model are we talking about? Of the RedMagic 9 Prothe smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 26GB of high-capacity RAM. Do you want to know more details about this Chinese team? Here everything about it.

What technical characteristics does the ZTE RedMagic 9 Pro have?

In relation to the display or screen, the RedMagic 9 Pro It has a 6.8” AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 26GB of RAM, 16 GB of physical memory and 10GB virtual, in addition to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal memory.

As if that were not enough, the ZTE team has 5000 mAh dual cells and 80W fast charging. However, this is not all, since the RedMagic 9 Pro has a fairly balanced set of cameras, since it has a 16MP front lens and a rear set of 64MP and a 16MP wide-angle bokeh lens. With this set of sensors you can record in 4K at 60FPS and 8K at 24FPS.

It is worth pointing out that this Chinese smartphone is a ‘gamer’ one, so it also has RGB lights in its design, which will adorn an active fan that will be the basis of the device’s cooling system, in addition to decorative ’09’ figures that refer to to the generation of the device in the rear.

This is the new most powerful gaming phone in the world. Photo: ZTE

Although he Galaxy S24 Ultra It will have great power, this ZTE phone beats it in performance. The launch price of RedMagic 9 Pro It costs 708 dollars, about 2,600 soles and would arrive in Peru in just a few months.

What price will the Galaxy S24 Ultra have during its global launch?

It is estimated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra It will cost about 4,999 soles, approximately 1,200 dollars and/or 1,200 euros, in its version with 512GB of memory with 12GB of RAM. It should be noted that there will be a 16GB RAM version with 1TB capacity, but the price has not been revealed but is estimated to cost $1,400.

The S24 Ultra screen will be one of the best. Photo: Archive.

