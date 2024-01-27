NEW CITY – Tanamasoandro will be completed according to the President

Tanamasoandro will see homes of different standards.

The reforestation day was also an opportunity to bring the Tanamasoandro project back to the forefront. The project will be completed, assures the President of the Republic.

Kill two birds with one stone. An expression which finds its full meaning in the course of the launch day of the national reforestation season yesterday. The event having taken place on the site of the new town Tanamasoandro, in Imerintsiatosika, Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, took the opportunity to tour the property and affirm that, contrary to the assertions of detractors, the project will be carried out to completion.

“We are going to leave our mark on the history of Madagascar. If we are here, if we have chosen this place for today’s event, it is not by chance. This means that we are moving forward and that the work to bring this project to fruition will be accelerated,” declared the tenant of Iavoloha, regarding the construction of the new Tanamasoandro.

During the visit to the site, while marking steps to plant tree seedlings, the Head of State and his entourage reached a hill overlooking the site. A point which allows you to have an overview of the 900 hectares which will welcome Tanamasoandro. On this summit, a monument will also be erected which will be the visual identity of the new city.

Sustainable city

At first glance, it is the route of the main artery of the new city which is visible. Part of it will be developed into an avenue which will join a new presidential palace. On both sides, there will be stores, particularly luxury brands. “There are a few who have already expressed their interest in settling there,” says an official from the State Secretariat for New Cities and Housing, who guided the presidential visit.

The view from above also made it possible to have a clear perspective of the different areas already degraded to accommodate the different buildings. There is, for example, the administrative area which is more than 252,000 m². It will accommodate the various ministries, an embassy district and the prime minister’s office. According to the President, the construction of the buildings which will house the Ministry of Armed Forces and that of Foreign Affairs will start this year. A project in partnership with China.

The residential area is more than 190,000 m². Social housing, buildings housing high-end apartments and luxury villas will be built there. Different standings that respond to requests, explains the head of the State Secretariat. The idea is that everyone, depending on their income, will benefit from it. In his speech, Andry Rajoelina indicated that the workers working on the site will be able to benefit from a plot of land around the site, in order to build a house and settle there.