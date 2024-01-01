New competitions to fill 243 positions in the Experts Service and 81 in Forensic Medicine

#competitions #fill #positions #Experts #Service #Forensic #Medicine

Written by Hind Mukhtar Monday, January 1, 2024 05:48 PM

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, met with Dr. Saleh Al-Sheikh, Head of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration, today, Monday, to follow up on a number of the agency’s work files, most notably following up on the situation regarding the delivery of housing units to employees who moved to the new administrative capital in the first phase in the Zahrat Al-Asimah neighborhood in the city. Badr and the R3 residential district in the Administrative Capital, and the central competitions file.

The Prime Minister was assigned to quickly study the integration of the delivery of the second and third phases of Zahrat Al-Asimah units in Badr City to the employees moving to the Administrative Capital. He also directed the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities to provide the Central Organization for Organization and Administration with the data of the available units, so that the agency can carry out its affairs, regarding the procedures for handing over the units to the transferred employees. To the Administrative Capital, in continuation of the government’s efforts to grant incentives to employees moving to the Administrative Capital, as the employees who applied in the first phase completed receiving their units, which amounted to 9,024 units, and a large number of them moved and actually lived in the units, which achieved family stability for them, and facilitated Moving to work in the administrative capital.

Dr. Mustafa Madbouly stressed the importance of the role played by the Central Agency for Organization and Administration in studying the deficit and surplus in human resources in the various administrative agencies, stressing that this procedure ensures that there are no employees above the actual work needs in the agencies, and that recruitment competitions are conducted through the agency’s central competitions system. The Central Organization for Organization and Administration ensures the selection of the best applicants to fill public positions, which contributes to raising the efficiency of services provided by government institutions.

The Prime Minister reiterated his affirmation that the system of electronic competitions implemented by the agency, which includes advertising and applying on the government jobs portal, the exam at the Center for Public Administration and the Center for Capacity Assessment and Competitions, is a guarantee for achieving integrity, transparency and equal opportunities among applicants and selecting the best elements to enter the state’s administrative apparatus, which contributes to spreading A new culture in society, which is that the most qualified is the one who gets the public job, and that the government has the right to choose the best applicants to fill these positions, and that the most qualified and most worthy are determined by electronic tests in which there is no human intervention.

Dr. Saleh Al-Sheikh, head of the agency, presented the position of a number of competitions scheduled to be announced during the month of January, including the agency’s announcement this week of a competition to fill 11,114 assistant classroom teacher positions at the Ministry of Education and Technical Education for the third year. The agency is scheduled to announce in In light of the ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education regarding the conditions for applying for the competition to fill 18,886 assistant subject teacher positions, thus completing the number of 30,000 assistant teachers for the third year.

The agency will also announce a competition to fill 243 positions (assistant accounting expert, assistant engineering expert, assistant agricultural expert) at the Department of Experts at the Ministry of Justice, in addition to also announcing a competition to fill 81 positions (assistant field forensic physician, assistant laboratory forensic physician, and forensic chemist assistant). (Anatomy craftsman) at the Forensic Medicine Department of the Ministry of Justice.

Dr. Saleh Al-Sheikh also presented the details of the competition that the agency will also announce to fill 900 positions in the National Postal Authority, which are (post office specialist, customer service specialist, postal specialist, lawyer, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, mechanization project planning and implementation engineer, transportation operating engineer. , Transportation Planning Engineer, and Automotive Mechanical Engineer).

Dr. Saleh Al-Sheikh pointed out that the agency conducted oral interviews for applicants who passed the electronic exams in the competition to fill 1,000 positions as an imam and preacher at the Ministry of Endowments for the second year, at the Public Administration Center in Agouza, which began last December 20 until January 29 of this year.

It is worth noting that the agency won second place (Silver Shield) for the Innovative Management Award from the African Association for Public Administration (AAPAM) for the central competitions system, which includes the government jobs portal and the capabilities assessment and competitions center, out of 57 innovative projects and initiatives received by the award’s jury, presented by Several countries on the continent.