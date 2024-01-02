New complementary programs in 2024

#complementary #programs

Several thermal centers set up, each year, specific non-agreed and optional programs to meet the needs of spa guests while drawing inspiration from the latest scientific advances in thermal medicine. Modular, you have the choice either to carry out an approved treatment with one of these complementary programs, or to benefit from it as part of mini-thermal treatments.

Virtually all therapeutic orientations will be affected in 2024 by one or more new complementary programs. These additional programs, not covered by social security, allow you to optimize your treatment process in a thermal establishment. Overview of additional programs developed in 2024 by your thermal establishments.

Dermatology and women’s health

La Roche-Posay thermal baths: 6 new workshops to recharge your batteries

Complementary to the benefits of thermal treatments in dermatology and post-cancer treatment, the La Roche-Posay thermal establishment is offering six complementary activities for 2024 to recharge your batteries. There are two workshops to take care of your skin (My daily body, My daily face), two physical activity workshops (adapted Latin fitness and adapted Pilates) and finally, two new workshops aimed at relaxing (reflexology and bath meditative sound).

“Pink passport” at the thermal baths of Saint-Amand-les-Eaux

As part of a post-breast cancer cure, “Pink Passport” deployed at the thermal baths of Saint-Amand-les-Eaux offers you more than ten well-being activities for the body and mind: silvotherapy , therapeutic hypnosis, pressotherapy or even hydromassage bed sessions.

“Post-cancer lymphedema” program at the Jonzac thermal baths

At the Jonzac thermal baths, the “post-cancer lymphedema” program will be implemented for 2024 by combining balneotherapy adapted to lymphedema and a therapeutic education course.

Luxeuil-les-Bains and Salies-de-Béarn: two new programs for the treatment of endometriosis

In Luxeuil-les-Bains, the thermal establishment has set up in 2024 a complementary program dedicated to women suffering from endometriosis. Objective of this care pathway? Relieve symptoms and help let go.

At the Salies-de-Béarn thermal baths, you therefore have the possibility of joining the “Living better with my endometriosis” program in addition to your approved treatment. In the program ? Fourteen individual or group activities such as massage, foot reflexology, cardiac coherence workshops and sophrology hikes.

Rheumatology

“Mouv’Dos” in Molitg-les-Bains

To relieve your back pain, the Molitg-les-Bains thermal baths, located in the Catalan Pyrenees, are offering the “Mouv’Dos” program for this year 2024 with massages, muscle strengthening classes, aquagym and Pilates. .

“Fibromyalgia respite” in Saint-Laurent-les-Bains

The Saint-Laurent-les-Bains thermal baths have just developed the “Fibromyalgia Respite” program based on relaxing massages, hydromassage bed sessions and even music therapy.

New “fibromyalgia health prevention” program at the Luchon Thermal Baths

Backed by the approved rheumatology treatment, the 18-day “fibromyalgia health prevention” program at the Thermes de Luchon includes 14 activities including conferences and discussion groups, sleep workshops, massages, sophrology, laughter yoga and even adapted physical activities (APA).

Pain management

“Better manage your pain” at the Salies-de-Béarn thermal baths

At the Salies-de-Béarn thermal baths, the “Better pain management” program will be offered in 2024 in addition to a rheumatology treatment. Focused on body and facial care, physical activity and sensory stops. In other words, stopovers based on a stroll through three spaces awakening the senses: an aromatherapy room, a chromotherapy room, a salt air halotherapy room and a salt lagoon allowing total weightlessness.

“Living better with pain” program in the Amnéville thermal establishment

In addition to an approved treatment in rheumatology, the Saint-Eloy thermal center in Amnéville is inaugurating its new health education program. Six activities are offered to understand your pain and relieve it: sophrology, hypnotherapy, cardiac coherence, discussion group and Feldenkrais (a variation of gentle gymnastics).

“Acting against Chronic Pain” at the Balaruc-les-Bains thermal baths

In 2024, the Occitan thermal baths of Balaruc-les-Bains have set up a program around pain with the aim of understanding, preventing, letting go and taking action. This holistic support aims to give patients the keys to improving their quality of life despite chronic pain.

Phlébologie

“Leg health” at the Bains-les-Bains thermal baths

To prevent the occurrence of heavy legs or reduce associated symptoms, the thermal establishment of Bains-les-Bains, in the heart of the Vosges, has developed the complementary “Leg Health” program.

Psychosomatic disorders and sleep

“Body and mind” at the Jonzac thermal baths

The Jonzac thermal baths have set up a complementary program called “Body and Mind”. The goal ? Carry out a whole range of activities (Nordic yoga, naturopathy, diet, sophrology, music therapy, gentle gymnastics) to take care of your mental and physical well-being.

New “sleep and chronic pain” program at the thermal baths of Dax and Saint-Paul-lès-Dax

The “sleep and chronic pain” health prevention program, offered in the Dax and Saint Paul-lès-Dax establishments, is new for 2024. To find restful sleep despite the pain felt, it offers, after a self-questionnaire -sleep assessment and a sleep conference led by a spa doctor, four activities including two workshops (sleep, nutrition) and two physical activity or relaxation sessions.

Metabolic diseases

Three programs to perfect your balanced diet

The “Overweight and Diabetes” program at the Boulou thermal baths aims to help you live better with overweight and/or diabetes. Still to initiate weight loss and resume a balanced diet, you can carry out the “Starter Slimming” program in the Landes establishment of Eugénie-les Bains or the “Diet Coaching” program at the thermal baths of La Preste-les-Bains .

Hiking program in the 10 establishments of the Chaine Thermale du Soleil

To prevent, relieve and treat all metabolic diseases, you can find “the hiking program” in ten thermal centers belonging to the Chaine Thermale du Soleil. This module, accessible with an approved treatment or a one-week mini-treatment and in cooperation with the French Hiking Federation, is a unique opportunity to carry out guided or narrated hikes and “post-hike” treatment sessions. hammam type, leg massage or even bubble bath.

