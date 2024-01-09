New connectivity features for the Galaxy Book4 – Samsung Newsroom Belgium

#connectivity #features #Galaxy #Book4 #Samsung #Newsroom #Belgium

Samsung recently introduced the new Galaxy Book4, a powerful and smart PC range with enhanced security, a vibrant interactive display and an ultra-portable design. In collaboration with Microsoft, Samsung takes the user experience to the next level with new connectivity features, making the Galaxy Book4 even smoother, smarter and more flexible.

Microsoft Copilot ensures seamless connection between PC and smartphone

Thanks to the intuitive AI of Microsoft Copilot[1] the Galaxy Book4 integrates seamlessly with smartphones. Microsoft Copilot makes it possible to search, read, or summarize text messages on a Samsung Galaxy phone. Even automatically composing and sending messages directly from the PC is possible.

For example, Copilot tracks restaurant tips from friends in old text messages, finds associated restaurant reviews in the browser, and then sends a message to the right person asking if they want to go out for dinner that evening. All this takes place directly from the PC, without having to open every single app on the phone.

This seamless connection between devices makes it seem like only one device is being used. Microsoft Copilot will also be able to handle more and more apps, further expanding connectivity between Samsung Galaxy devices.

Powerful PC camera through connection with smartphone

Due to the rise of hybrid working, video meetings are now standard. The Galaxy Book4 series transforms the phone camera into a webcam for the PC[2]opening up access to high-quality cameras in Galaxy smartphones for apps like Microsoft Teams.

Just one click switches between the front and rear cameras, providing flexibility for any setup. When there is a need to quickly adjust the image frame, one can effortlessly switch cameras without adjusting PC settings. In addition, Background Blur and Auto-framing are also available to focus the image in any environment, from a busy cafe to the boardroom.

Thanks to the ongoing collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft, more and more smart functionalities are being added to the Galaxy Book4 series. Moreover, it is possible to connect the Galaxy Book4 with various Galaxy devices. For example, use the Tab S9 Ultra as an extra screen for the PC or connect the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for high-quality sound with minimal latency.

[1] Users must link their phone to the Galaxy Book4 via ‘Link to Windows’ on their mobile and the Microsoft Phone Link App on the PC, and follow the installation prompts. The Galaxy smartphone must have OneUI 1.0 or newer. The same MS account must be used on both PC and phone. The timing and availability of features varies by market and device. A Microsoft account is required to log in.

[2] Users must link their phone to the Galaxy Book4 via ‘Link to Windows’ on their mobile and the Microsoft Phone Link App on the PC, and follow the installation prompts. The Galaxy smartphone must have OneUI 1.0 or newer. Requires the same MS account, Wi-Fi network connection for both PC and phone. The timing and availability of features varies by market and device. A Microsoft account is required to log in.