New controversy with Renato Sanches

#controversy #Renato #Sanches

Portuguese international removed all links to Roma from social media

Renato Sanches wasn’t even called up by José Mourinho for Roma’s duel with Naples, which the Portuguese coach’s team won (2-0), and, this Sunday, the Portuguese international is making waves… for the worst reasons.

José Mourinho’s team scored in the last quarter of an hour, against Napoli who ended up with nine players on the field

Through social media, the Portuguese midfielder implied his dissatisfaction at not having been called to the meeting, deleting the photo, as well as all the links he had to Roma on his Instagram profile.

In the Romans’ last game, at Bologna, Renato Sanches was launched by José Mourinho but would be replaced shortly afterwards, with the coach even apologizing to the player. Renato Sanches is at Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain but, once again, constant injuries have prevented the player trained at Benfica from establishing himself as a regular option.

The midfielder was released at half-time and ended up being replaced in the 63rd minute in Roma’s defeat against Bologna

Also Read:  LIVE DARTS World Cup (VTM 2). Gerwyn Price continues smoothly, tonight the second Belgian comes into action with De Decker | Instagram HLN

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital
The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital
Posted on
New controversy with Renato Sanches
New controversy with Renato Sanches
Posted on
Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low
Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low
Posted on
The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”
The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News