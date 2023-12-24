New controversy with Renato Sanches

#controversy #Renato #Sanches

Portuguese international removed all links to Roma from social media

Renato Sanches wasn’t even called up by José Mourinho for Roma’s duel with Naples, which the Portuguese coach’s team won (2-0), and, this Sunday, the Portuguese international is making waves… for the worst reasons.

José Mourinho’s team scored in the last quarter of an hour, against Napoli who ended up with nine players on the field

Through social media, the Portuguese midfielder implied his dissatisfaction at not having been called to the meeting, deleting the photo, as well as all the links he had to Roma on his Instagram profile.

In the Romans’ last game, at Bologna, Renato Sanches was launched by José Mourinho but would be replaced shortly afterwards, with the coach even apologizing to the player. Renato Sanches is at Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain but, once again, constant injuries have prevented the player trained at Benfica from establishing himself as a regular option.

The midfielder was released at half-time and ended up being replaced in the 63rd minute in Roma’s defeat against Bologna