New corona aftereffects discovered – this affects men and women

    • As of: January 26, 2024, 1:45 p.m

    By: Yannick Hanke

    Anyone who becomes infected with Corona has a wide variety of symptoms. These can last permanently. Researchers have now identified a new after-effect in a study.

    Jeonju (South Korea) – The coronavirus has been an integral part of society for almost four years. The mask requirement, 2 and 3G rule or (soft) lockdowns no longer determine everyday life – and yet the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen is still present. Anyone who becomes infected with Corona may suffer from the corresponding symptoms or the after-effects permanently, in any case for a long time.

    In this case, science speaks of Long Covid, which is defined as “health complaints that persist or arise again beyond the acute phase of a Sars-CoV-2 infection of four weeks”. At least that’s how the British one puts it National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). The after-effects can be varied. Researchers have now discovered another one that affects both men and women.

    Does coronavirus cause hair loss? Autoimmune disease is said to be exacerbated by Sars-CoV-2

    In principle, the coronavirus can drastically worsen various autoimmune diseases, but above all it can also trigger them. These include, for example, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Those affected by a corona infection are therefore confronted with certain after-effects that sometimes drastically restrict and limit their everyday life.

    Researchers from South Korea have investigated a supposed new corona aftereffect – which affects men and women equally. © Sebastian Gollnow/Patrick Pleul/dpa/imago/Montage

    Also Read:  Burping syndrome: Effects and treatment

    For some time now, various media reports have been reading about another after-effect that is said to be caused by the coronavirus. What is meant here is circular hair loss. This is an autoimmune disease that is caused by a wide variety of factors such as genetics, viruses, vaccinations, but also psychological stress.

    Researchers are investigating new, supposed corona aftereffects – the focus is on circular hair loss

    The pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is specifically suspected of not only promoting the new and reoccurrence of the autoimmune disease in question. It is also said to worsen existing hair loss. South Korean scientists led by lead author Jong-Seung Kim from Jeonbuk National University in Jeonju investigated this hypothesis.

    As part of the population-based cohort study, the researchers examined data from around 260,000 corona patients and compared them with the corresponding values ​​from 260,000 uninfected people. The results of this study have now been published in the specialist journal Jama Dermatology published.

    Results of the study: Corona infected people have a higher risk of increased hair loss than healthy people

    What were the researchers able to find out during their investigations? Above all, those infected with corona had a six times higher risk of increased hair loss or thinned hair growth. In addition, people infected with Covid-19 were significantly more susceptible to circular hair loss than uninfected people. Specifically, the study refers to an average of 43.19 infected people per 10,000 people who developed the autoimmune disease. The value for non-infected people is 23.61.

    However, the higher risk was not only reflected in the incidence, i.e. the number of new cases within a certain period of time, but also in the prevalence. The latter technical term refers to the total number of sick people. The number of corona patients is 70.53 per 10,000 person-years. A value of 52.37 was determined for people without Covid-19 infection. Women and men over the age of 20 were equally affected.

    Also Read:  The "vegetable gold" contained in the cheap fruit, knowing how to eat the right body receives countless benefits

    Sars-CoV-2 could “play a role in the occurrence of circular hair loss” – other factors must also be taken into account

    “Our study shows a significantly increased incidence and prevalence of circular hair loss after a Covid-19 infection, even after adjusting for influencing factors such as age and gender,” the researchers then summarize their results. As a result, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 “could potentially play a role in the occurrence and worsening of circular hair loss.”

    However, to better classify the findings: the researchers from South Korea also point out that the evidence that can indicate a causal connection between Covid-19 and circular hair loss is only limited. The environmental factors mentioned, especially the psychological stress during the height of the pandemic, could also have an influence on hair loss. Further research on this topic seems unavoidable. Meanwhile, an expert warns that the risk of Long Covid disease increases with every corona infection. (he)

