New Creative Idea but Not from Used AQUA Bottles, but HVS Paper! Free, the results are very elegant

BERITASUKOHARJO.com – For those of you who like to fill your free time by decorating your house, try starting now to turn the used HVS paper in your house into this latest creative idea.

The creative idea shared this time is processing HVS paper, not used AQUA or Le Minerale bottles. So, it will be very simple.

Apart from being simple, processing HVS paper into handicrafts will also be profitable because the items will be very useful.

So, for those of you who are curious about how to make handicrafts from HVS paper, you can immediately check how to make them below.

Quoted BeritaSukoharjo.com from the SamNi Craft YouTube channel, here’s how to make handicraft flower vases from HVS paper, not used AQUA or Le Minerale bottles.

Tools and materials:

– HVS A4 bekas

– Pencil

– Used cardboard

– Lem

How to make:

1. The first step, prepare used HVS paper then curve it into 2 parts in a long position, then cut it out.

2. Next, prepare the pencil then roll the HVS paper around the pencil part completely, after that, take the pencil and glue the end of the paper so that it remains rolled up. Do the same method until 15 seeds are formed.

3. After that, prepare cardboard then cut it 2 cm wide (make in large quantities).

4. After that, arrange the cardboard paper up and down (adjust to the height of the HVS roll) then attach the HVS paper roll accordingly.

5. Glue all the rolls together, then arrange the other cardboard on top, like someone weaving. Do it until it’s all finished.

6. Next, prepare another piece of cardboard with a width of 28 cm and a height of 25 cm then just do it until it forms a tube.

7. After that, attach the webbing to the front of the tube in a circular position so that it neatly matches its shape.

8. After that, stick the cardboard at the bottom to cover the vase, after that, you can immediately decorate it according to your wishes.

Now the beautiful flower vase made from HVS paper is ready for you to use at home, it will definitely be elegant and very beautiful.

From now on you don’t need to buy flower vases anymore because you can immediately rely on HVS paper at home, of course it will be free.

How? Easy, right? Come on, just practice it yourself at home, guaranteed it will be really simple. Good luck! ***