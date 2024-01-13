New Danish king and queen: woke, but communication could be better | Royal family

#Danish #king #queen #woke #communication #Royal #family

The new Danish King Frederik and his wife Mary are much more modern than the 83-year-old Queen Margrethe, who will abdicate on Sunday. This gives Denmark a less traditional monarchy. The new royal couple is activist, and that can be risky.

Frederik and Mary are known as the ‘cycling couple’. The sporty couple regularly cycles around their hometown of Copenhagen, for example to take their children to school. And they don’t go to an expensive private school: the thirteen-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine attend regular education at a public institution.

“They are very down-to-earth,” says Jakob Steen Olsen, royalty journalist at the Danish newspaper Berlingske. “And they remain that way, even when they are king and queen. They are modern people. They always want to be as normal as possible. Why wouldn’t you, as a king, be able to go to a rock concert and have a beer?”

Frederik and Mary are popular precisely because of their down-to-earth character. A recent popularity survey shows that more than 80 percent of Danes like the new king and queen. And 78 percent are in favor of the monarchy. “So even people who are not necessarily in favor of the royal family think that Frederik and Mary are suitable for this role,” says Steen Olsen.

Mary is praised for her professionalism and her style. Photo: ANP

Queen Mary: the Danish Catherine Middleton

The future Queen Mary (51), born in Australia, is particularly popular with the public. “She is also called the perfect crown princess,” says Steen Olsen, who says that Mary is regularly compared to Catherine Middleton. “She transformed from an ‘ordinary’ Australian to a professional royal within a short time. Who also looks really royal – something that is valued.”

The Danish royalty expert describes Mary as serious, hardworking and committed. “Who veers towards the control freak side. She is always well prepared.” That is why she is not inferior to her husband, says Steen Olsen. “You basically get two monarchs for the price of one,” he says, laughing.

With two relatively young people on the Danish throne, it is inevitable that something will change within the Danish royal family. Queen Margrethe (83) was on the throne for 52 years. “She is more traditional and also distances herself more from people. For example, she always sits in the royal lounge during a theater performance,” says the royal expert.

Royal couple are activists

That changes with the arrival of Frederik and Mary. But there will also be a substantive change, says Steen Olsen. “They want to use their fame to raise social issues, something they spend a lot of time on and find very important. Think of climate change, feminism and LGBTQ+ rights, something that Mary in particular is committed to.”

The new Danish king and queen are therefore quite ‘woke’. But that can also be risky, says Steen Olsen. “Because not every Dane thinks the same way. That can cause extra resistance and polarization in society.”

Frederik is said to have had an affair

Speaking of commotion: despite their activist and open image, Frederik and Mary are no strangers to the tabloids. In November last year, photos surfaced showing Frederik with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

The two were together in Madrid. There they were seen on a walk, at an art exhibition and in a restaurant, where they stayed until after midnight. But also at Casanova’s apartment, where they left together.

The socialite herself strongly denied that there is anything going on between them and said that it is nothing more than friendship. The Danish palace completely refrained from commenting. Frederik can still work on that piece of communication, says Steen Olsen.

“He is still struggling with that. When you are king you have to communicate a lot to the public, especially in times of crisis,” says the royality journalist. “Frederik sometimes has difficulty finding the right words for the camera. He is not always clear or says things that are not actually intended. That will be the biggest learning process for him.”

2:11Play button

We know this about the new Danish queen thanks to her children