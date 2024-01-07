New details in the case of the murder of Adrian Kreiner. Who gave the tip and what the key witness says

#details #case #murder #Adrian #Kreiner #gave #tip #key #witness

Two months after the crime that terrified Sibiu and the whole of Romania, on the night of November 5/6, 2023, details are still emerging regarding the murder of businessman Adrian Kreiner.

Laurentiu Ghiță suspect in the assassination in Sibiu to be extradited to the country Inquam Photos Ovidiu Micsik

Only two of the three killers of the Siberian millionaire were caught. One of them, Laurentiu Ghiță, has already been extradited from Scotland, where he was captured getting off a ferry in Stranraer. He arrived in the country at the end of 2023, being placed directly in custody. Another, Marian Cristian Minae, nicknamed “Prisoner”, handcuffed as he got off a train in Belfast, is awaiting extradition from Northern Ireland. Considering the positioning of the two assassins, it is not excluded that before their capture they were together, since Belfast to Stranraer can be reached by ferry on the Irish Sea.

The third criminal, Costinel Cosmin Zuleam, nicknamed “Olteanu”, considered the “brains” of the operation, of the armed robbery from Sibiu, is still wanted all over the world, after his traces were lost in France, but in previously it was spotted in Slovenia. It is suspected to have arrived in the US.

According to the investigations, at least five people were involved in this case: the three criminals and two other accomplices – the fugitive killer’s girlfriend, whom the witnesses claim is a prostitute, and Ilie Sitariu from Timisoara, the one who hosted them and transported them to Sibiu, who he is also the first person arrested by the police, a key witness in the case.

Adrian Kreiner the millionaire from Sibiu killed after an armed robbery Photo Personal Facebook archive

“He said there was no way they could be found unless someone welcomed them”

The investigators have evidence and indications that Laurentiu Ghiță, 36 years old from Gighera – Dolj commune, is the main criminal, even though he claimed that he did not participate in the crime, that he had been there “for six” and that he did not even flee the country , but he went to his family. Only she was in England, while he was found in Scotland.

As can be seen from the reason for the preventive arrest, the criminals boasted that they would act following a tip from a relative of the Siberian millionaire, from whom they also learned the details of how to enter the villa.

One of the witnesses to whom Ghiță was revealed was the very one who betrayed him, despite the threats and the plan they later agreed on: “He said that there was no way they would be found anyway, unless they were received by someone. He also stated that, whichever one of them he will take (the police – ed.), that one should take responsibility (…) that this discussion will remain in the grave and that, if someone receives him, he will say that with that one he committed the deed”.

Laurentiu Ghiță suspect in the murder of the millionaire Adrian Kreiner Video capture

“He showed how he grabbed the victim’s neck, saying he was just trying to ‘put her to sleep’

The same testimony incriminates Ghiță as the main suspect in the death of Adrian Kreiner (50 years old): “… He showed how he grabbed the victim by the neck, catching her by the neck between the arm and the torso, stating that he was just trying « to put him to sleep” because the victim resisted. He manifested a strong state of regret (…) he was not necessarily interested in criminal responsibility for his deed, but responsibility in front of God… This is how I realized that he was the one who grabbed the victim’s neck”.

However, it seems that the motive behind the attack in the villa in Sibiu was not the murder on command, as was initially believed: “He wondered how this happened (the death of the victim), since he let it go, being aware… He was broken down, he couldn’t even orient himself in space”.

The witness also mentioned about the 16 watches stolen from the businessman’s house: “I remember that the value of the most expensive watch varied between 40,000 and 120,000 euros.” Watches that, after committing the robbery, were buried and were brought out only after learning of the death of the Siberian millionaire, when it was clear to the attackers that they had to disappear from the country as quickly as possible.

“The gunman told the injured person that he would kill his father”

On the night of the mafia-style robbery, Adrian Kreiner’s daughter and girlfriend were also in the house. The first came out of the upstairs bedroom when she heard the noises downstairs. She quickly understood what it was about, but was seen by the attackers. He returned to the bedroom, locked the door, armed himself with a penknife and hid in the dressing room from where he called 911.

But the hooded attackers broke down the door: “They hit me on the hand and thus my phone and knife fell… The smallest one, who had brown to green eyes, approached me, asked me aggressively english where is the money… he pushed me with his legs and he started hitting me. He picked me up from the ground, threatened me with the gun to my temple, continuously asking me where the money was. I answered that I don’t know.”

Laurentiu Ghiță suspect in the murder of millionaire Adrian Kreiner Source Romanian Police

She gave the attackers all the money in her wallet – 40 euros and about 100 lei, but they threatened her again, this time with a gun, so that they could fully understand their intentions. Inside the dressing room, the perpetrators found the watches they stole.

“Before leaving…, the armed attacker told the injured person that he was going to kill his father,” the reason for the arrest also states.

The cameras captured the perpetrators in several areas and moments, even when they scaled the fence of the house from which they followed the scene of the crime, or when they entered and left the millionaire’s villa.

Tupeu de criminal – the reason that Ghiță invoked to be free

Imprisoned on December 30, 2023, when he arrived in the country, Laurentiu Ghiță asked to be investigated in freedom: “It is requested that he be released until the trial is judged, in order to be with his family and children, to spend the holidays with them”.

But the magistrates of the Alba Iulia Court of Appeal rejected the request, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in the “Sibiu Robbery File” as is the case known to public opinion. Laurentiu Ghiță is accused, together with Marian Cristian Minae and Costinel Cosmin Zuleam, of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Both caught killers cited procedural errors in a long line of blunders by investigators in an attempt to stay out of jail. Among them is the apprehension of a Dolejean mistaken for one of the perpetrators.

Beaten and tortured by the attackers, tied by the hands and feet, strangled and covered with a carpet, Adrian Kreiner was already in cardio-respiratory arrest when he was found by the first policemen who arrived at the scene, those who also given first aid. He died a day later at the hospital, the exact cause of death being one of the unknowns in this file.