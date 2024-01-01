New details in the shocking case from Slatina: The young man run over by car was following his ex-girlfriend, who had obtained a protection order

#details #shocking #case #Slatina #young #man #run #car #exgirlfriend #obtained #protection #order

The man who intentionally ran over his girlfriend’s ex-concubine with his car, on a street in Slatina, contests the measure of preventive detention ordered by the Olt Court. The prosecutors determined that the young man hit by the car was following his ex-concubine, who had obtained a protection order, which was the reason for the conflict between the two, reports News.ro.

Shocking incident in traffic, in SlatinaPhoto: Captura

Following the incident, the victim needs over a hundred days of medical care, and the driver is being investigated for attempted murder.

Carpenter Robert-Constantin, the one who intentionally ran over his girlfriend’s ex-concubine with his car, challenged the measure of preventive detention ordered by the Olt Court on Sunday.

The prosecutors determined that the incident occurred on Saturday, at 09:24, on Ionaşcu Street in the municipality of Slatina.

“Following the checks carried out, it was established that the said DR-C., aged 30, from Slatina municipality, Olt county, while driving a BMW car with registration number HD 99 JYT, against the background of a conflict old, intentionally hit the victim DC-L., 30 years old, from the municipality of Slatina, who, as the driver, got out of the Citroen brand car with registration number DJ 16 NEE, after which the said DR-C dragged the victim from the roadway to the sidewalk, trampling him with the wheels of the car, causing him traumatic injuries that require 100-120 days of medical care to heal”, announced the prosecutors.

According to them, the former concubine of the victim was also a passenger in the BMW car, against the latter a provisional protection order was issued by the Balş Court, between 05.12.2023 and 05.03.2024.

The protection order aimed at “the prohibition of any contact with the victim and the obligation to keep a distance from ML F”.

However, the man who was run over by the car was chasing his former concubine, which is the reason for the conflict between the two men.

