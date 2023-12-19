New details of Rise of the Ronin emerge

#details #Rise #Ronin #emerge

Just a few more months to go and Rise of the Ronin will be on the shelves. The new action RPG is currently in the works at Team Ninja and is set in early modern Japan. And thanks to a fresh preview from Game Informer, we now know a little more about the title.

Rise of the Ronin is set during the Bakumatsu period. After Western ships arrived in Japan, the nation’s politics and leadership changed completely. The tradition contrasted with a modern vision and that led to turbulent times, in which you play a Ronin. Ronins are so-called leaderless samurai. And so you work as a kind of mercenary, which is known as a Veiled Edge.

With Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja attempts to portray a slightly more realistic version of Japan than in its previous titles. Although the story is fictional, the game tries to capture the atmosphere of Japan in 1863. You will fight against various occupiers and come face to face with historical figures.

During some conversations you even have dialogue choices, which can influence the further course of the story. Moreover, choices also determine which ending you get. What’s cool is that side quests, specific characters and your bond with those characters can also influence the story.

In the game you can explore three cities – Yokohama, Edo and Kyoto – which are connected by a large region that you can explore freely. And where you can defeat bandits more than once. Combat is similar to that of Nioh, by the way. This gives you access to different weapon types, as well as firearms. The difficulty level is challenging, but slightly lower than Nioh.

It all sounds pretty cool, doesn’t it? Rise of the Ronin will be available on shelves from March 22.