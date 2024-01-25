New developments in Ahmed Al-Awadhi’s health condition… learn about them

#developments #Ahmed #AlAwadhis #health #condition.. #learn

Artist Ahmed Al-Awadi left the hospital after recovering from his recent health crisis, and decided to complete his treatment at his home, after the medical team treating him allowed him to leave.

For his part, journalist Khaled Faraj confirmed in statements to the “Hikayat” program presented by journalist Nihal Tayel on the “Sada El Balad” channel, that Ahmed Al-Awadi’s health condition has witnessed a significant improvement, and he is scheduled to leave the hospital, today, Thursday, after his condition has been completely checked. .

He revealed the scenes of the star Yasmine Abdel Aziz’s visit to Al-Awadi inside the hospital, saying: “Yasmine Abdel Aziz sent a text message to Al-Awadi on his phone to confirm the accuracy of the news that he was suffering from a health problem, and when he responded to her confirming that he was suffering from a health crisis, she visited him on the same day he was admitted to the hospital, which reflects… “Her authentic metal and her respect for the relationship that extended between them for many years.”

Ahmed Al-Awadi had confirmed in statements to the “Happening in Egypt” program presented by the journalist Sherif Amer, yesterday, Wednesday, saying: “Even though we are separated, when I heard that Ahmed was tired of filming, she called me and said, ‘Are you good?’” She was the first person I told, and when I went to the hospital, I found Yasmine walking in on me and she didn’t miss me for a moment, and this is not new to her. I loved her because she is a girl of origins, and there is respect and origin between us, and I was not surprised by her, and this is what I was waiting for, and I wanted to reassure all my sisters.

