New diabetes drugs do not appear to increase birth defects

The new popular new drugs for diabetes and obesity, such as Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) do not increase the risk of birth defects.

It shows that first large international comparative study in which, among other things, Swedish women are included. The study has recently been published in Jama internal medicine.

Does not increase the risk of birth defects

In the new study, the researchers find no difference in the risk of birth defects between pregnant women who have the newer drugs compared to those who use insulin during pregnancy. The risk is elevated in both groups.

The researchers emphasize that diabetes itself increases the risk of birth defects.

– The increased risk of malformations in the children of women with type 2 diabetes who use the newer drugs is therefore most likely caused by the disease, says Carolyn Cesta, researcher at the Karolinska Institute and first author of the study in a press release from the Karolinska Institute.

Increasingly common treatment

A range of new drugs such as DPP-4 inhibitors such as Januvia (sitagliptin), GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus (semaglutide), Saxenda (liraglutide) and SGLT2 inhibitors such as Jardiance (empagliflozin) and Forxiga (dapagliflozin) are widely used today.

Most are approved against diabetes type 2 and some also against obesity. Some are also used against cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease.

They are also candidates for even more uses. As Läkemedelsvärlden recently reported, semaglutide reduces the risk of death and cardiovascular events in obese people without diabetes. Semaglutide is also being tested against alcohol addiction, as reported by Läkemedelsvärlden.

Insulin is safe during pregnancy

But knowledge of how these drugs affect the fetus during pregnancy is still lacking. Therefore, women planning to become pregnant and using these antidiabetic drugs today are advised to switch to insulin.

It is certainly to use insulin during pregnancy. It has been shown before. The insulin does not cross the placenta, according to KI researcher Carolyn Cesta.

But of course not all pregnancies are planned.

Largest study on birth defects to date

Therefore, an international research group has investigated whether these drugs increase the risk of birth defects.

In the study used the researchers health data on 3.5 million pregnancies between the years 2009 and 2021. The data comes from health registries and databases in six countries; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, USA and Israel.

Close to 52,000 of these women are diagnosed with diabetes.

Just over 8,000 picked up out one of the new diabetes drugs three months before or after her last period.

Serious malformations in one in twenty

As previously mentioned, diabetes increases the risk of birth defects. Of the women with type 2 diabetes, 5.3 percent gave birth to children with serious malformations. Of these children, roughly 2 percent have malformations of the heart.

When the researchers compare with the total group, the incidence of serious malformations in the children is 3.8 percent and heart malformations 1.3 percent.

However, the researchers found no difference in the risk of birth defects between the women with diabetes treated with the newer drugs and the women with diabetes treated with insulin during pregnancy.

Need more studies on birth defects

The results of the study are reassuring so far, according to the researchers.

– Our findings provide a first indication of the safety of infants exposed to these medications during pregnancy, says Carolyn Cesta.

But the basis is not that extensive. The researchers point out that the number of women with diabetes who use the newer drugs during pregnancy is relatively small.

Of the women with diabetes, for example, was treated in just over 6 percent with GLP-1 receptor agonists during pregnancy, just under 5 percent with DPP4 inhibitors and just over 2 percent with SGLT2 inhibitors.

Semaglutide increases substantially

During the study period, the researchers also see that the use of the new drugs increases.

More and more pregnant women women with diabetes are treated with the new drugs DPP-4 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors, write the researchers.

– As type 2 diabetes becomes more and more common among women of childbearing age at the same time as, for example, GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) are approved to treat obesity, the number of exposed pregnancies will likely increase, says Carolyn Cesta .

The risks need to be monitored

GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide are specifically mentioned in the study. The use of semaglutide is increasing “substantially” in the United States, the researchers note. This is probably due to its weight-reducing effect, they write.

Because the use of the new drugs are expected to increase, more fetuses will also be exposed to them.

More studies are needed to confirm the so far reassuring results, says Carolyn Cesta.