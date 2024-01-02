NEW DIAMONDS – CHALLENGE COMBATS

Mirana (left) immobilized Ishmaël

Innovations to charm combat sport lovers. The first Diamanga vaovao meeting and Kenpo-MMA challenge fight brought together many practitioners and enthusiasts on Saturday at the Mahamasina gymnasium. The public especially appreciated the stars’ Kenpo-MMA challenge fights. Mendrikiniaina Mirana Ravoajanahary from WTA Ambatolampy won by submission in the first round in the fight opposing Ismaël Rakotohasimbola from CSLA Ambohimanarina. Rather a specialist in standing combat, Mirana dominated with her foot-fists from the start of the three-minute fight on two occasions.

After two attempts, the double national champion in MMA -61 kg (2022-23) surprised his opponent with an arm lock after receiving punches. “I had to wait for the right moment because my opponent is a wrestler, a ground combat specialist,” explains Mirana Ravoajanahary. In the -52 kg category, Avotra Ny Aina corrected the champion, Anthony. And in the -70 kg category, the CSLA wrestler, Tafita, secured his victory by submission against Assani Ahamed WTA.

It was a three-in-one event. There were Diamanga fights, Kenpo-MMA challenge fights, and also demonstrations hosted by Animal flow, Master Kelly’s Kick Boxing Academy, Malagasy Harotema self-defense, Reunion Moring and the Diamanga school Moring from Itaosy. “This inaugural edition was a great success. We plan to organize several other editions of “Diamanga vaovao”. We named the event like this because we have now integrated other modern fights,” explains Perfect Rakotonindriana, double world champion in French savate boxing and president of Madagascar Kenpo Federation and mixed martial arts.

Serge Rasanda

