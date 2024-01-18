New documents reveal for the first time about the Corona virus… ‘Experts knew about it before it spread!’

#documents #reveal #time #Corona #virus.. #Experts #knew #spread

newspaper revealed “Wall Street Journal” In new documents, according to congressional investigators, Chinese researchers isolated and mapped the virus that causes Covid-19 in late December 2019, at least two weeks before Beijing revealed to the world the details of the deadly virus, which raised new questions about what it knew in the first days. crucial to the epidemic.

Documents obtained by a House committee from the US Department of Health and Human Services and reviewed by the newspaper show that a Chinese researcher in Beijing uploaded almost the complete sequence of the virus’ structure to a database run by the US government on December 28, 2019.

Chinese officials at the time were still publicly describing the Wuhan outbreak as viral pneumonia of “unknown cause,” and did not close the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, the site of one of the initial COVID-19 outbreaks.

China did not share the virus sequence with the World Health Organization until January 11, 2020, in accordance with the timelines set by the US government for the epidemic.

The new information does not shed light on the controversy over whether Covid emerged from an infected animal or from a laboratory leak, but it does indicate that the world still does not have complete knowledge about the origin of the epidemic.

Specialists reported that the additional two weeks could have been crucial in helping the international medical community determine how the Corona virus spread, develop medical defenses, and begin developing a final vaccine.

In late 2019, scientists and governments around the world were racing to understand the mysterious disease that was eventually called Covid-19.

“It underscores how careful we have to be about the accuracy of the information released by the Chinese government, as well as how little we know,” said Jesse Bloom, a virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, who reviewed the documents and newly discovered genetic sequences.

The Chinese researcher who provided the virus sequence, Dr. Lily Ren of the Beijing-based Institute of Pathogen Biology, did not respond to an email requesting comment. The institute is part of the state-run Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.