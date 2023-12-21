New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic

#drug #offer #solution #millions #women #menopause #Domestic

Hot flashes, mood swings and insomnia. From next year, a new medicine should offer a solution to more than a million Dutch women who suffer from menopause. According to British researchers, the new pill is ‘game changing’. Veoza has now been approved for the Dutch market.

More than one and a half million women in our country are going through menopause, according to the Dutch Menopause Society (DMS). According to the organization, eighty percent are so bothered by this that it has an impact on their work or private life. This concerns, for example, hot flashes in which women suddenly feel hot and start sweating or sleep problems. These complaints last on average two to ten years.

Until now, women have mainly been prescribed hormones for this purpose. Menopause occurs because the body produces less and less estrogen. Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas now comes with another drug: Veoza. It contains no hormones. This also makes it suitable for women who cannot take hormones, partly because they have or have had breast cancer.

Non-hormonal agents

There are also non-hormonal drugs on the market at the moment. But these had many side effects or they were not as effective as hormones themselves until now. Scientific research now shows that Veoza is. “I am so happy with this,” says Dorenda van Dijken, chairman of the Dutch Menopause Society. “There is such a need for this.”

It is not yet clear whether and when it will be included in basic insurance. “We can’t do anything but wait,” says Van Dijken. She expects that more will become clear in early January. “I really hope so too. I would like to start prescribing it to some women as soon as possible.”

No side effects pill against menopause

So far, the pill appears to have no side effects. The drug is said to have a particularly beneficial effect on the hot flashes that women often suffer from. But because they suddenly feel hot, they can also suffer from fatigue, memory disorders and mood swings, according to gynecologists. These problems may also be resolved.

For the time being, it has only been examined whether the drug is safe and effective in healthy women under the age of 65. That is why DMS also advocates research among older women. The drug was approved in America in May this year and Great Britain recently followed suit. The pill is expected to become available on the Dutch market in the spring of 2024.

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.