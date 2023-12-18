New drug without hormones should cure hot flashes

#drug #hormones #cure #hot #flashes

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 21:02

A new drug should help menopausal women who suffer from hot flashes. British researchers call it “game-changing”. The new drug, Veoza, has been developed without hormones, which are now mainly prescribed. The drug has now been approved for the Dutch market.

Hot flashes can cause women to suddenly feel hot, sweat and become dizzy. Not all women can or want to take prescribed hormones. That is why Dorenda van Dijken, gynecologist at the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam and chairman of the Dutch Menopause Society, thinks that the need is great.

“There are now other non-hormonal drugs, but they are not as effective and have many side effects. Hormones turned out to be the most effective, and new studies show that this new drug is just as effective as the use of hormones,” says Van Dijken News & Co on NPO Radio 1.

The drug is a pill and so far there don’t seem to be any side effects. It will be launched on the market in the spring of 2024.

Beneficial effects

According to Van Dijken, the medicine could also have a beneficial effect on other complaints of menopause. “Because of hot flashes, you can have a domino effect of, for example, fatigue, memory concentration disorders and mood swings.” However, the gynecologist emphasizes that not all complaints can be remedied with this medicine.

Although the medicine can be a solution for all women, Van Dijken calls it especially good news for women who have or have had breast cancer. “You give them the most because they are really not allowed to take hormones. However, it has not yet been tested for that group to see what the effects could be on them. But in theory it should be possible.”

“It is also good news for older women who are no longer allowed to take hormones, but who continue to suffer from heat complaints. Or for women who have been on hormone therapy for a long time, which still carries minor risks, and who you would rather see fuses.”

Society

During menopause, up to 70 percent of women experience hot flashes. These can be so severe that women have to call in sick. “That costs society a lot of money,” says Van Dijken. “But it also has an impact on society if you consider that, for example, 80 percent are women in healthcare.”