New era in Miami? Marlins will face 2024 with a reformed board

The Marlins have had a busy week. Not only 21 prospects added to their roster on Monday, during the start of the international signing period, but the next day they made it official a couple of hires important for your offices:

Kapler and Kanthan have been working for just over a month, helping the club with Winter Meetings strategy. Kapler joins the Miami group after directing the Phillies (2018-19) and the Giants (2020-23). Before that, Kapler had extensive experience during a 12-year career as a player in the Majors and as part of the Dodgers’ front office (2015-17).

Kanthan joins the Marlins after five seasons with the reigning champion Rangers. He spent the last two years as assistant director of baseball operations. Kanthan has risen through MLB since he began his career in 2016 in the Phillies’ ticket sales department.

Balkovec may be the most exciting hire. She has a very impressive resume, including being the first woman to: Manage a minor league team (the Yankees’ Class-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, from 2022-23); be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League organization; work full time as a strength and conditioning coach in affiliated baseball.

For his part, Piliere joins the group after six years with the Mariners, three of which were as assistant director of amateur scouting. He has plenty of experience for the position, having worked at FanGraphs and D1Baseball.com.

Although the Marlins still have a vacancy for the senior director of international operations position, they are not actively searching for a replacement. For now, assistant general manager Oz Campo is assuming those responsibilities.

“We are not currently searching,” Ocampo confessed on Monday. “I’m running that space and working with our leadership group for the time being.”

Hence, Miami has probably finished its hiring process. They still have a vacancy in the general manager position, in case they decide to look for someone, but after the success they had in 2023, these new pieces seem to concretize what appears to be a new era of Marlins baseball.

