New Findings: Earth, Mars and Venus Formed from Water-Filled Objects

#Findings #Earth #Mars #Venus #Formed #WaterFilled #Objects

SPACE — Earth and the rocky planets in our solar system’s interior are the products of a multitude of tiny planetesimals that fused more than 4 billion years ago. Now, new analysis shows planetesimals have contained water from the start.

For your information, planetesimals are compacted pebbles of ancient cosmic dust. Meanwhile, planet formation begins with a disk of dust material (including planetesimals) and gas surrounding the newborn star. All the planets in the inner Solar System are rocky planets, namely Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars.

Researchers have just tested meteorite samples that are thought to be as old as the planetesimals that formed Earth. In this way, they found traces of chemical reactions that are known to occur in the presence of water.

The sample no longer contained water, but they could still trace its whereabouts. Over time, if water encounters a number of other elements, the oxygen atoms of the water molecules will separate and combine with these elements.

Also Read: NASA’s Webb Telescope Confirms Earth Formation Process

Water and iron, for example, will produce iron oxide. This substance is what colors the surface of Mars its current rusty red color. However, iron oxide has also long been lost in meteorites. If the iron oxide fades, the iron content of the meteorite will also disappear.

So, scientists can test for the presence of ancient water by measuring the iron content of the meteorite. This is considered easier than testing it on other space rock elements.

Also Read:  Apple TV+ for two months free? You must not miss this chance - SMARTmania.cz

Researchers hope to find as much iron as nickel and cobalt in meteorites. But instead, they found quite a lot of iron missing, which implied the presence of oxygen and by extension, water.

Also read: Newly discovered water on Mars can cover the entire surface of the planet

In short, they concluded that the primordial materials that formed the inner solar system likely included water. “The difference between what we measured in inner solar system meteorites and what we estimated implied oxygen activity was about 10,000 times higher,” said Paul Asimow, a geologist and geochemist at the California Institute of Technology.

If the hydrogen and oxygen in the water were among the ancient elements that made up the planet, then it is a good sign that other elements could have also been present from the beginning of formation. These other elements include carbon and nitrogen which are very important for creating life like on Earth.

The results of the scientists’ research have been described in a paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy on January 9, 2024. Also Read: The Formation of the Universe 1: The Big Bang and the Dark Ages

Source: Space.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fleeing driver kills scooter rider
Fleeing driver kills scooter rider
Posted on
This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord
This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord
Posted on
In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles
In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles
Posted on
Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS
Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News