New FritzBox update starts: Users can look forward to a number of new features

AVM is rolling out a new update for some FritzBoxes. We show what innovations users can look forward to.

Router manufacturer AVM has released a new Fritz laboratory for the FritzBoxes 5590 Fiber, 5530 Fiber, 7590 AX and 7530 AX. This is the release candidate for the upcoming fiber optic update FritzOS 7.80, which is planned exclusively for the models mentioned.

As AVM writes on its website, the Fritzboxes 5590 Fiber and 5530 Fiber get the following improvements: Users receive a new fiber optic overview on the user interface. Important information about the connection, speed, connection type and quality is displayed there. In addition, the simplified setup of Internet access is available from more and more providers such as Deutsche Telekom, 1&1, Vodafone and O2. In addition, the push service for “FritzBox Info” has been expanded to include detailed information about the fiber optic connection.

AVM has released a new Fritz laboratory for four FritzBoxes. Image: AVM

For owners of the FritzBoxes 7590 AX and 7530 AX, the setup has been simplified when connecting to a fiber optic modem (ONT). In addition, the speed between LAN 1/WAN of the FritzBox and the fiber optic modem will be displayed on the overview page in the future. In addition, all four models receive detailed improvements.

In addition, there will be an assistant for initial device setup in the MyFritz app for iOS and Android in the future. This is intended to guide users step by step through the installation on their smartphone or tablet. The app also provides information on WiFi guest access, parental controls, call blocking and much more.

